Lamborghini took the Nürburgring lap record from the Porsche 911 GT2 RS recently. Little did we know, the Italian brand is also celebrating something just as equally compelling – the 10 years of Lamborghini Squadra Corse's Super Trofeo one-make racing series.

To commemorate the event, Lamborghini introduced an ultra-limited-edition variant of the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo production car: the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition. Only 10 units of the collector’s item supercar will be made, to represent each year of the motorsport racing series that reaches three continents.

“The Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition is a tribute to our tradition, a new manifestation of the synergy between Squadra Corse and the R&D Department, two entities linked by a continuous osmosis process: motorsport allows us to perfect the product, which in turn is the basis of the racing cars of the future. They are two spirals that intertwine indissolubly to form the Lamborghini DNA,” said Maurizio Reggiani, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer.

The special Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition sports a matte gray finish, reflecting the Roger Dubuis livery, accentuated by glossy mantis green aerodynamic appendages and a tricolored band. This color theme emphasizes the sculpted shapes of the Super Trofeo Evo and shows off its extreme aerodynamics.

However, the exclusivity of the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition isn’t found on the customer body paint. Owners of the special edition car will receive a numbered plate “One of Ten”; a certificate of origin signed by Stefano Domenicali (Automobili Lamborghini Chairman & CEO), Maurizio Reggiani (Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer), and Giorgio Sanna (Head of Lamborghini Motorsport); and a custom-tailored race suit made by OMP.

There’s not much upgrade in the car’s performance, though, as the all-new ECU mapping only boosts the 620 horsepower of the 5.2L V10 to 630. It will come with the standard Super Trofeo Evo configuration such as six-speed sequential X-Trac gearbox, Bosch Motorsport ABS, Motec Traction Control, Pirelli P Zero DHD2 tyres and an Alcantara-upholstered dashboard.

There were no announced price tag for Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition, but this is a collector’s edition of a $295,000 Italian supercar. Go figure.

Source: Lamborghini