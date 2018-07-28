Porsche's iconic 911 is a favourite among the restomodding crowd, and now there's another.

The latest is the Paul Stephens Le Mans Classic Clubsport. The first build slots for the car have already been allocated ahead of delivery at the French classic's historic festival in 2020. It was previously launched at the beginning of this month and made a special appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Paul Stephens Le Mans Classic Clubsport – of which just 10 will be built – will be available in two specifications: Lightweight and Touring. The former will weigh just 2,138 pounds / 970 kg (2,370 lbs / 1,075 kg in Touring guise), and both will be powered by a 300 hp, 3.4-liter air-cooled flat six, fitted with a new cross shaft-less ITB injection system with GT3 plenum, a programmable ECU mapped in-house, RS specification camshafts, a lightened and balanced crankshaft, lightweight conrods and a lightweight flywheel mated with a Getrag G50 gearbox and limited slip differential.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our Le Mans Classic Clubsport edition, but now the hard work sets in," said company founder and managing director Paul Stephens. "After touring Europe with the car this month, we’ve now started production for the first confirmed build slots. With each car taking 3,000 man hours to create, it’s going to be an exciting, but busy time in the workshop between now and the 2020 event."

Customers have the opportunity to take delivery of the special Porsche at the next biennial Le Mans Classic, with a classic racing start and drivers’ parade of the race weekend in 2020.

Prices for the Paul Stephens Le Mans Classic Clubsport start from £250,000 ($327,600) depending on specification.