With production of the Pagani Huayra now over, it makes sense that the last car to roll off the production line would be called L'Ultimo ("the last" in Italian). The owner, Prestige Import Miami dealer owner Brett David, recently took delivery of the unique car in Miami. But this isn’t just another Huayra. David worked closely with the Pagani factory in San Cesario, Italy.

Finish Line Factor on YouTube had a chance to get up close with the Huayra L’Ultimo to show off all the little details you won’t find on your typical Huayra. First, the car has a custom paint that took inspiration from four-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 livery. Other touches include customer aerodynamic pieces, a unique wing and struts, a custom fin, and matching luggage. Where you will put that lunges remains to be seen. The video shows just how unique the Huayra L’Ultimo really is inside and out, and how David customized many of its aspects.

The Pagani Huayra L’Ultimo is then 100th and final Huayra coupe, allowing the bespoke Italian supercar maker to focus on the roadster, which is set to get a hardcore BC version. The company will also focus on the Huayra coupe’s successor. Details about the replacement show the car will stick with the Mercedes-AMG-sourced V12 engine and pair it with a manual transmission. While the Huayra won’t be hybridized, Pagani is working on a fully electric hypercar set to arrive in the middle of the next decade.

However, until the company pulls the wraps off that – likely to be just as expensive, bespoke, and powerful as anything the company makes today – you can spend some time going over the Pagani Huayra L’Ultimo’s greatest and unique features. Check out the video above. You have a right to be a tad jealous.

Source: Finish Line Factor via YouTube