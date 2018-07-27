The first customer McLaren Senna has been officially presented to its new owner in a ceremony at the firm’s headquarters in Woking. The brand new hypercar, which carries the chassis number 001, was handed over to London businessman David Kyte by McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt along with other executives from the company.

As soon as he got the keys, Kyte set off on an 850-mile road trip to the south of France accompanied by three other McLaren Sennas, a 720S, and a 600LT.

McLaren says that the convoy – which includes racing driver Bruno Senna, McLaren COO Dr. Jens Ludmann, and McLaren Ultimate Series vehicle line director Andy Palmer – has already arrived at the Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille, where Kyte will join a Pure McLaren driving experience taking place this weekend.

"Handing over the key to the first customer McLaren Senna built was an honour for me and a milestone for the company," said McLaren CEO, Mike Flewitt. "David Kyte is a longstanding McLaren enthusiast with a true passion for our brand and a number of McLarens to prove it."

"We have had many conversations about the car he has now taken delivery of and while I believe that the McLaren Senna is already incredible in every respect, the additional work that David has commissioned from McLaren Special Operations has taken ‘Senna 001’ to another level."

Finished in MSO Anniversary White with a striking livery painted in MSO Aurora Blue and the Senna brand displayed on the wing endplate, the bespoke McLaren Senna also features a roof snorkel, T-Bar and fuel filler cover in MSO Satin Visual Carbon Fibre; brake calipers painted in MSO Bespoke Burton Blue; and MSO Bespoke Coloured Centre Lock wheel nuts in Volcano Red.

McLaren says that the paintwork alone took more than 600 hours to complete, with two paint specialists devoting two weeks to "masking-up" the car before the livery was applied.

Senna 001 is further personalised with individual references to the legendary Ayrton Senna – his signature is on the door shut, the years that he was Formula 1 World Champion are engraved on the throttle pedal and the layout of the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo, Brazil – with the McLaren badge marking the start/finish line – is clearly visible on the front of the car.

The interior has also been enhanced by McLaren Special Operations to Kyte’s requirements, with MSO Bespoke interior trim in black Alcantara complemented by diamond stitching on the seats and a Senna ‘S’ logo embroidered on each headrest, all in Harissa Red. Black carpet with Harissa Red Alcantara piping and decorative stitch, Volcano Red door struts and red-tinted carbon fibre control surrounds complete the personalisation. The Senna's keys are also in red-tinted carbon.

"I committed to buying a McLaren Senna as soon as I became aware that McLaren was developing the car – long before the name was confirmed – but leaving the McLaren Technology Centre after the handover ceremony was the first time I have actually driven one,” said David Kyte. “Now, with 850 miles covered, I’m delighted to report that as someone who rates driver engagement as crucial to driver enjoyment, the Senna has more than exceeded my expectations."

Source: McLaren