That will also be the day when Audi will start accepting orders from U.S. buyers.
Audi was originally supposed to introduce the production-ready E-Tron on August 30 during the Audi Summit in Brussels, but then the company’s CEO was arrested over the diesel emissions scandal. This somewhat unexpected corporate shakeup forced the Four Rings to push back the world unveiling of its first fully electric crossover, which is now scheduled to take place on September 17 at a special event in San Francisco.
The first of three battery-electric cars Audi plans to introduce by 2020, the E-Tron has been previewed in a plethora of teasers in recent years, following the concept’s debut back in 2015. Upon its reveal in production guise, the zero-emissions crossover will go on sale the very same day in the United States where early adopters will have to pay a refundable $1,000 reservation fee to claim one.
Much like a package you’re waiting to be delivered from an online retailer, customers will be able to track their reservations online as well as by visiting their local dealer. More details about this topic will be disclosed at the E-Tron’s much-awaited debut in San Francisco.
Interestingly, the press release also reveals Audi’s plan to “announce more on the future of the brand,” but without going into any other details. One could speculate the Ingolstadt-based marque will shed some light about its EV ambitions, such as details about next year’s E-Tron Sportback and the E-Tron GT scheduled to arrive early next decade to fight the Tesla Model S.
Meanwhile, the regular E-Tron will lead the way for Audi’s green agenda and it will go down in history as the brand’s first production car to ditch conventional side mirrors for rearview cameras. It remains to be seen in how many countries these will be available, though. Audi has promised to work with local authorities to make them road-legal, and in the countries where these so-called “virtual mirrors” will get the stamp of approval, the electric crossover will feature a total of five screens on the inside.
Full technical specifications will be disclosed at the event in San Francisco.
- First all-electric Audi – e-tron – makes global debut in San Francisco Sept. 17
- Customers can configure and reserve vehicles starting Sept. 17
- Audi to announce more on the future of the brand at debut
HERNDON, Va., July 26, 2018 – U.S. customers will be able to configure and reserve their 2019 Audi e-tron, the first all-electric vehicle from Audi, on Sept. 17. The e-tron will make its global debut on the same day at an event in San Francisco.
On Sept. 17, full e-tron specifications, including pricing, will be available at www.audiusa.com, giving customers the details needed to configure their e-tron and reserve their vehicle with a refundable $1,000 reservation fee.
This new Audi reservation system is part of how Audi of America will create a digital ecosystem for Audi owners to confidently go electric. After customers place a reservation, they will be able to track it online and with their local dealer. Audi will share more details on this ecosystem and offerings for U.S. customers at the San Francisco event.
As an electric SUV that includes integrated digital tools, in-home charging solutions and the support of Audi of America’s 303 dealer partners—e-tron owners can confidently choose electric performance knowing they have Audi support of a full ecosystem.
“We’re introducing a premium, customer-centric vehicle in a premium, customer-centric way,” said Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America. “With our owners and our dealers, this process allows us to offer transparency from reservation and build all the way through delivery.”
The fully electric e-tron is a five-passenger SUV aimed at the heart of the premium market. With progressive design, advanced electric and digital technology, the driving dynamics and build quality that customers expect of a premium vehicle, the e-tron lets consumers go electric without compromise. The e-tron is expected to be delivered to showrooms in the first part of 2019. The e-tron will be the first of three battery-electric vehicles that Audi plans to debut by 2020, with nearly 30 percent of its customers in the U.S. anticipated to go electric by 2025.
For more information, customers can sign up to receive updates on the e-tron by visiting https://www.audiusa.com/models/e-tron-preview.