Audi was originally supposed to introduce the production-ready E-Tron on August 30 during the Audi Summit in Brussels, but then the company’s CEO was arrested over the diesel emissions scandal. This somewhat unexpected corporate shakeup forced the Four Rings to push back the world unveiling of its first fully electric crossover, which is now scheduled to take place on September 17 at a special event in San Francisco.

The first of three battery-electric cars Audi plans to introduce by 2020, the E-Tron has been previewed in a plethora of teasers in recent years, following the concept’s debut back in 2015. Upon its reveal in production guise, the zero-emissions crossover will go on sale the very same day in the United States where early adopters will have to pay a refundable $1,000 reservation fee to claim one.

Much like a package you’re waiting to be delivered from an online retailer, customers will be able to track their reservations online as well as by visiting their local dealer. More details about this topic will be disclosed at the E-Tron’s much-awaited debut in San Francisco.

Interestingly, the press release also reveals Audi’s plan to “announce more on the future of the brand,” but without going into any other details. One could speculate the Ingolstadt-based marque will shed some light about its EV ambitions, such as details about next year’s E-Tron Sportback and the E-Tron GT scheduled to arrive early next decade to fight the Tesla Model S.

Meanwhile, the regular E-Tron will lead the way for Audi’s green agenda and it will go down in history as the brand’s first production car to ditch conventional side mirrors for rearview cameras. It remains to be seen in how many countries these will be available, though. Audi has promised to work with local authorities to make them road-legal, and in the countries where these so-called “virtual mirrors” will get the stamp of approval, the electric crossover will feature a total of five screens on the inside.

Full technical specifications will be disclosed at the event in San Francisco.

Source: Audi