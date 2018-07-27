Whenever a new car debuts, especially a performance model, we’re expecting it to pack more punch than its predecessor. It appears that won’t be the case with the next iteration of Audi’s super wagon as the RS6 Avant will allegedly soldier on with 605 hp to perfectly match today’s Performance version. It’s not all bad news as the same report indicates torque will grow from the current 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) to an immense 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).

With the Audi RS6 Avant moving to a brand new platform like it has been the case with the regular A6 sedan and wagon, you can rest assured the speedy wagon from Ingolstadt will lose some weight. At just under two tons before adding any optional equipment, the outgoing car could lose some fat to become more agile for its next installment. The rumor mill indicates a diet of roughly 176 pounds (80 kilograms) thanks to the second-gen MLB platform.

With more torque having to pull a lighter body, the new RS6 could do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in about 3.6 seconds or a tenth of a second quicker than the Performance version. Flat out, the family car for the parents who are always in a hurry will do 193 mph (310 kph).

Autocar has it on good authority the new Audi RS6 Avant will premiere in the second half of September 2019 at the Frankfurt Motor Show where it will rock an adaptation of the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine found inside the Porsche Panamera Turbo. There’s a big chance the RS7 Sportback will adopt the same engine seeing as how the RS6 and RS7 are closely related.

Meanwhile, Audi is gearing up to introduce the warm S6 set to downsize from a 4.0-liter V8 to a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 good for more than 450 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). Needless to say, both hot versions of the A6 will boast all-wheel-drive Quattro as standard like all Audi Sport models, with the exception of the tail-happy R8 V10 RWS.

Source: Autocar