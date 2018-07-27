Pickup trucks are powerful, utilitarian, and useful. Being fast isn’t their bread and butter, but that hasn’t stopped automakers and aftermarket tuning companies from trying. Fast trucks like the Ford Lightning and GMC Syclone are iconic. While pickup trucks have more power and performance than ever before, Hennessey is taking it to the next level with the HPE650 Ford F-150.

To show how just how powerful the tuned F-150 is, Hennessey pitted it against a stock Chevy Silverado 1500. However, Hennessey doesn’t say what engine the Silverado is sporting. It’s either the 5.3-liter V8 making 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque or the larger 6.2-liter mill producing 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Neither are close to the tuned 650 horsepower from the F-150; however, both straddle the F-150’s stock 5.0-liter V8 output of 395 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

But you don’t care about that. This F-150 is tuned by Hennessey. To increase power from the F-150’s V8 engine, Hennessey added a 2.9-liter supercharger, air-to-water intercooler, high-flow air induction system, and the HPE Engine Management Calibration. Fuel injectors got an upgrade, and there's extensive Hennessey badging. The truck also receives a lowering kit, upgraded sway bars, Brembo brakes, and 22-inch wheels. Oh, and there’s a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. That’s everything you need to leave the competition in the dust.

Now, there should be little surprise that a supercharged V8 pickup truck beats a naturally aspirated competitor. The whole point of Hennessey’s endless performance upgrades is to be faster than the competition. And this race is no different. The Silverado gets a slight jump off the line but the F-150 quickly passes, putting a sizable gap between it and the Chevy. It’s not a fair fight.

Hennessey’s recent slate of videos shows the company means business in the tuning department. Then again, no company would put out a video where it’s expensive and tuned product loses.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube