It’s unlikely the Chevy Corvette ZR1 and Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 are cross-shopped. One is a hopped-up monster of American performance while the other is an entry-level peek at Italian supercar superiority. But that doesn’t mean owners won’t pit the two against one another to see which one is genuinely better. This is more about egos than actual data.

The video, another from the DragTimes YouTube channel, has Corvette ZR1 and Huracán competing in two different races – one from a dig and the other with a rolling start. The Corvette packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 prodding 755 horsepower. Power routes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a price tag of $140,000. The Huracán has a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine making 602 hp. However, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels.

You’d think the Corvette’s bigger engine and more horsepower would trump the Lamborghini’s V10. However, the two are closer in real-world performance than you might think. That’s surprising considering the Huracán cost $290,000 – or the price of two ZR1 Corvettes. You can do the math.

From the dig – a standing start – the two both use launch control to rocket from the starting line. Here, the Huracán’s all-wheel-drive shines. Right from the start, it has a clear lead over the Corvette – a lead the Chevy is unable to close. The second race – a rolling start from 40 miles per hour – equalizes the performance. On the run up to about 150 mph, the two are neck-to-neck. It’s not until the end when the Huracán begins to pull away, but the race ends before any sizable lead materializes. It appears the Huracán could outperform the Corvette from a rolling start given a longer race.

The race between the American heavyweight and the Italian supercar proves money doesn’t provide a safe cushion from competitors. The Huracán here costs double the ZR1, and the performance is similar depending on the race. Maybe we’ll see an actual comparison between the two in the future to determine which is the best.

Source: DragTimes via YouTube