Buick will inject a little more luxury into the 2019 Regal by introducing the brand's plush Avenir trim to the mid-sized sedan. Buick isn't talking about the Regal Avenir yet, but the General Motors Fleet Order Guide reveals nearly everything you could want to know about the new variant.

The Regal Avenir will only be available with front-wheel drive on the Sportback four-door body. Power will come from the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (351 Newton-meters) of torque, and it'll have a nine-speed gearbox.

Buick will also load up the Regal Avenir with standard equipment. On the outside, the sedan rides on 19-inch wheels in what the brand calls Pearl Nickel finish. LED headlights illuminate the road ahead, and there are cornering lights for even better visibility in the dark. The driver gets an auto-dimming side mirror, too. Inside, the model gets the Driver Confidence Package 1 that includes front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment and a wireless charging panel. An eight-inch infotainment system comes with navigation and an eight-speaker Bose stereo. The list of driver assistance tech also includes rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot monitoring.

The only major option package adds even more assists, including adaptive cruise control with follow distance indicator, forward collision alert, forward automatic braking, lane keep assist, and front pedestrian braking. There's also an available moonroof.

Unfortunately, the fleet order guide doesn't offer details about the price or availability for the Regal Avenir – other than it being part of the 2019 model year lineup. The guide doesn't provide any photos of the new trim, either (2018 model pictured above).

Buick has been slowly rolling out Avenir trims throughout the brand's lineup. It arrived first on the Enclave in early 2017 and showed up on the LaCrosse later that year.

Source: GM Fleet Order Guide via The Truth About Cars