Sorry, Porsche. The 911 GT2 RS isn't the king of the RIng anymore.
Lamborghini has released a flurry of teasers about the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in quick succession, but the latest one was what we've been waiting for. Now, Lambo finally provides some more detail about the new supercar setting a new Nürburgring Nordschleife record by lapping the famous course in 6:44.97 to beat the Porsche 911 GT2 RS' time of 6:47.3 and the Nio EP9's run in 6:45.9.
After the brief controversy over whether the Huracán Performante lapped the Nordschleife in 6:52.01, Lambo has made sure that no one could question Aventador SVJ's time. The company hasn't released the full video yet, but the hotter Aventador had cameras inside and out, VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation, and GPS. Lamborghini test driver Marco Mapelli was behind the wheel.
Lamborghini won't fully unveil the Aventador SVJ until Monterey Car Week in late August. There are a few details available about the supercar, though. The SVJ uses the latest version of the company's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamic system that allows for vectoring the airflow around the vehicle to alter the downforce depending on the driving situation. The vehicle also makes extensive use of lightweight material to allow for a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kilograms per horsepower – versus 2.03 kg per hp for the Superveloce. This indicates the weight would be below the SV's 3,362 pounds (1,525 kg).
The Aventador SVJ features a stiffer chassis than even the Superveloce variant, and Lambo updates the all-wheel-drive system and rear-wheel steering to give the machine even better handling. It rides on custom Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and P Zero Trofeo R rubber is optional.
Lambo isn't providing precise powertrain details yet, but rumors indicate that the SVJ's V12 pushes out 759 horsepower (566 kilowatts). However, other rumors suggest the engine could have as much as 800 hp (597 kW).
Source: Lamborghini
Sant’Agata Bolognese, 26 July 2018 – The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, yet to be unveiled later this summer, has taken the lap record for production cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, in a lap time of 6:44.97 minutes.
The camouflaged Aventador SVJ with official Lamborghini driver Marco Mapelli at the helm, took on the lap-time test at the 20.6 km track. The challenge was managed by Lamborghini’s Research and Development team, with extensive tire support from Pirelli technicians and driver. Fitted with cameras inside and out and full telemetry, under the formal scrutiny of Remak personnel who managed time and GPS certification using VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation, the lap attempt of the Aventador SVJ was performed during an exclusive session on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
“The Aventador SVJ takes the Jota suffix, following the Lamborghini tradition for denoting a car’s track-focused talent. This new car is the convergence of Lamborghini technologies to produce a super sports car that transcends current performance benchmarks,” says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Domenicali. “Its tenure as the Nürburgring lap time record holder, even before its unveiling during the Monterey Car Week in California in August, endorses Lamborghini’s competence in applying superlative design engineering and ground-breaking technologies. The SVJ is a super sports car at the zenith of performance, while also ensuring unrivalled driving pleasure.”
“This is another demonstration of the exceptional skills and teamwork by the dedicated personnel within Automobili Lamborghini: from the R&D team, as well as from our test drivers and, of course, partners such as Pirelli,” adds Chief Technical Officer, Maurizio Reggiani.
The Aventador SVJ is created to feature higher power output, with lightweight materials contributing to the best weight-to-power ratio of only 1,98 kg/hp. It features Lamborghini’s patented ALA 2.0 active aerodynamics system with aero vectoring for the best handling and downforce, as well as new aerodynamic features specific to the SVJ.
Development of the car included significant CFD simulation to optimize the ALA performance, with the exceptional downforce requiring an entire rework of the Aventador’s active and passive dynamic systems to exploit the car’s physical boundaries. Developing ALA strategies for the Aventador SVJ through both static and dynamic virtual simulations, a virtual attempt at the Nürburgring Nordschleife already returned a better lap time than the Lamborghini Huracán Performante.
The set-up of the Aventador SVJ has been entirely re-engineered to enhance its four-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering and ESC. Significantly stiffer than the Aventador LP 750-4 SV, the steering has been retuned in the SVJ. The Aventador SVJ features a new specifically-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires as standard. For the lap-time attempt the optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires were mounted.
In 2015 the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV delivered a sub-seven minute lap time, and in 2016 the Huracán Performante took the Nürburgring Nordschleife production car record, with a lap time of 6:52.01, which it held until September 2017.
