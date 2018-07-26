We’ll admit it openly – we’re tired of seeing test cars and near-production prototypes of the new Toyota Supra, we want the real deal! However, apparently, the Japanese automaker is not ready to release it yet, as yet another trial car has been filmed testing around the Nurburgring. In fact, Toyota currently has several Supra prototypes in Germany and is performing different high-speed tests.

Given the company’s high goals for the model, it’s not really surprising it’s spending so many months on the track. The car will have a slightly wider track than the Toyota 86 but the wheelbase will be shorter. Combined with a lower center of gravity and "a specific ratio of wheelbase and track in mind,” these proportions – without the use of carbon fiber – should give the new Supra the same level of rigidity as the Lexus LFA supercar. That’s hugely impressive.

"The normal cycle for car development is around three years but with this project we wanted to make absolutely sure it was right," admits Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada.

We can’t define what’s under that hood of this prototype, but there are two options. It has already been confirmed the new Supra will be available with four- and inline-six-cylinder engines, with the former being a 2.0-liter turbo from BMW with 262 horsepower (195 kilowatts) mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic. A larger inline-six should provide an output that’s “on a par with that which we have with the F-Series from Lexus.”

Toyota promises the long-awaited Supra will be “light and compact” and the prototypes in this video indeed look quite fast around the track. The vehicle reportedly weighs 3,298 pounds (1,496 kilograms) and has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles.

The automaker probably needs at least a couple more months to finalize the car, as it will reportedly debut early next year.

Source: Automotive Mike