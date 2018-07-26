The Blue Oval is proud to say it now offers the most powerful light-duty pickup truck in America.
You could say the Ford F-150 Raptor is putting on a tuxedo by giving its engine to the high-end Limited trim for the 2019 model year. Up until yesterday, the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine underneath the 2018 F-150 Limited’s hood had 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque, but now Ford is introducing a high-output version developing 450 hp and a meaty 510 lb-ft (692 Nm). If these numbers seem familiar, it’s because the hardcore Raptor version offers the exact same oomph.
Aside from gaining 20 hp and 40 lb-ft (54 Nm), the 2019 F-150 Limited rocks a newly developed dual exhaust system making the most out of the V6’s soundtrack through those sporty cutouts in the redesigned rear bumper.
But wait, there’s more. The switch to the 2019MY comes along with new two-tone Camel Back leather upholstery as well as new massaging and ventilated captain’s chairs offering better lumbar support. The list of goodies also includes a heated steering wheel that should come in handy during the cold winter days. As a final touch on the inside, Ford will install a laser-etched individually numbers plaque on the center console armrest to serve as a reminder this isn’t an ordinary F-150.
Being the most luxurious F-150 money can buy, it comes as no surprise Ford has decided to cram in a lot of tech, such as standard adaptive cruise control (with stop and go functionality) along with pre-collision assist featuring automatic emergency braking. Also standard are the lane parking and active park assist systems, plus a fancy Harman sound system, a 360-degree camera, and a built-in trailer brake controller.
At an additional cost, buyers can tick the box that says Pro Trailer Backup Assist to enable the F-150 steer itself by following the course selected using the rotary knob.
No word on pricing just yet, but Ford says it will have the 2019 F-150 Limited on sale later this year. To get an idea about how much it will cost, the outgoing 2018MY kicks off from $61,360.
Source: Ford
2019 Ford F-150 Limited
2019 F-150 LIMITED GAINS HIGH-OUTPUT ECOBOOST V6 MAKING IT THE MOST POWERFUL, ADVANCED AND LUXURIOUS F-150 EVER
-
Powerful: Thanks to the addition of a high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine, the 2019 Ford F-150 Limited is the most powerful light-duty pickup in America
-
Advanced: New F-150 Limited offers a showcase of Ford technologies ranging from optional Pro Trailer Backup Assist™to standard 360-degree camera system; FordPass™ Connect 4G LTE modem provides Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices
-
Luxurious: Updated interior incorporating new Camel Back two-tone color also includes heated, ventilated and massaging leather front seats, genuine ash swirl wood trim, premium aluminum-wrapped bezels and tasteful detailing to create a luxurious cabin
DEARBORN, Mich., July 26, 2018 – For Ford pickup fans who love Raptor power but want a more upscale package, America’s truck leader is delivering with the new 2019 F-150 Limited.
“F-150 Limited customers create their own success. The truck is their reward,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “They wanted more power, so we combined Raptor’s engine with Limited’s business-class features to deliver Baja fierceness, boardroom style and the grit to tackle tough jobs.”
Rated at 450 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque, the new Ford F-150 Limited leads the competition, offering more power than any light-duty pickup on the road. F-150 Limited sports a new dual exhaust system with exhaust tips smoothly integrated into new rear bumper cutouts.
Only the best
In addition to improved performance, F-150 Limited’s refined cabin delivers an elegant, purposeful interior that is also Built Ford Tough. Customers are treated to a luxurious cabin that features the best of the best in terms of Ford craftsmanship, material quality and head-turning design.
“It was important for us to get this interior just right as we continue to raise the bar for premium pickup trucks,” said Aileen Barraza, Ford color and materials manager. “The materials we chose to incorporate are authentic, distinctive and durable.”
Luxurious materials used throughout include a Miko® suede headliner and leather-topped instrument panel and door panels. “The gradated ash swirl trim is like something you see in a fine instrument,” said Barraza. “Each piece is hand-finished, and a halo around the edges with a heavily polished center really brings out the natural beauty of this wood.”
New Camel Back two-tone leather is soft to the touch and multicontour front seats feature Active Motion® for lumbar support and a soothing massage to help reduce lower back and leg fatigue. A heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated captain’s chairs provide additional comfort in the front. Each new F-150 Limited includes a laser-etched plaque on the center console armrest bearing its serial number.
Every aspect of the truck’s interior has been scrutinized down to the smallest detail – even the holes in the microperforated leather are enlarged to improve cooling performance.
Signature design elements include raised Limited lettering on the hood, polished aluminum 22-inch wheels, unique satin-finish grille and tailgate applique, and satin-finish window trim and door handles. Standard power-deployable running boards, remote start, tailgate release and a twin-panel moonroof helps make the new F-150 Limited a premium choice.
Technology to enhance
F-150 Limited customers expect purposeful technology in a premium pickup truck. An integrated trailer brake controller is standard, as is a 360-degree camera with split-view display with dynamic hitch assist to simplify the hitching process. Class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ is optional to make maneuvering easier by letting drivers rotate a knob to control its direction, with the truck automatically steering to follow the course selected.
F-150 Limited’s driver-assist technology works to reduce daily stress. Standard adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality allows drivers to set a cruising speed, and then uses radar and camera technology to monitor traffic ahead to maintain a set distance between vehicles – even following one down to a complete stop. Standard Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking helps drivers avoid or mitigate collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians. Active park assist to aid in parallel parking, plus a Lane-Keeping System that provides alerts and assistance with lane drift are standard as well.
F-150 Limited features SYNC® 3 with AppLink™, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, and a FordPass™ Connect 4G LTE modem that provides Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices. Audiophiles will appreciate the standard B&O PLAY™ audio system by HARMAN.
Ford offers a light-duty pickup for every truck customer – from the work-ready Ford F-150 XL to the top-of-the-line Ford F-150 Limited. Look for the 2019 F-150 Limited, the most powerful, advanced and luxurious F-150 ever in dealer showrooms later this year.