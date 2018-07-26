You could say the Ford F-150 Raptor is putting on a tuxedo by giving its engine to the high-end Limited trim for the 2019 model year. Up until yesterday, the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine underneath the 2018 F-150 Limited’s hood had 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque, but now Ford is introducing a high-output version developing 450 hp and a meaty 510 lb-ft (692 Nm). If these numbers seem familiar, it’s because the hardcore Raptor version offers the exact same oomph.

Aside from gaining 20 hp and 40 lb-ft (54 Nm), the 2019 F-150 Limited rocks a newly developed dual exhaust system making the most out of the V6’s soundtrack through those sporty cutouts in the redesigned rear bumper.

But wait, there’s more. The switch to the 2019MY comes along with new two-tone Camel Back leather upholstery as well as new massaging and ventilated captain’s chairs offering better lumbar support. The list of goodies also includes a heated steering wheel that should come in handy during the cold winter days. As a final touch on the inside, Ford will install a laser-etched individually numbers plaque on the center console armrest to serve as a reminder this isn’t an ordinary F-150.

Being the most luxurious F-150 money can buy, it comes as no surprise Ford has decided to cram in a lot of tech, such as standard adaptive cruise control (with stop and go functionality) along with pre-collision assist featuring automatic emergency braking. Also standard are the lane parking and active park assist systems, plus a fancy Harman sound system, a 360-degree camera, and a built-in trailer brake controller.

At an additional cost, buyers can tick the box that says Pro Trailer Backup Assist to enable the F-150 steer itself by following the course selected using the rotary knob.

No word on pricing just yet, but Ford says it will have the 2019 F-150 Limited on sale later this year. To get an idea about how much it will cost, the outgoing 2018MY kicks off from $61,360.

Source: Ford