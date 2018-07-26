It’s a brand new day, so there has to be another teaser with the Aventador Superveloce Jota. Indeed there is, with Lamborghini releasing a new episode briefly detailing what’s so great about the company’s upcoming flagship model. After learning about its possible Nürburgring lap record in the original teaser, followed by videos focusing on weight-to-power ratio and handling, the SVJ is back to show off a bit of its aero trickery.

Not that it comes as a big surprise, but we’re able to find out the Jota will inherit the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva from the Huracan Performante. Needless to say, the active aero has been adapted for the V12 raging bull and there’s a good chance the system is more evolved as it would be appropriate for a car superior to the Huracan.

While the new teaser is nice and all, perhaps more interesting is the report published (then retracted) by Auto Motor und Sport. Apparently, the range-topping Aventador has 759 horsepower and has completed a lap of the Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 44.95 seconds, which would make it more than two seconds quicker than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (6 minutes and 47.3 seconds). As you may recall, the latter dethroned the previous ‘Ring king, none other than the aforementioned Huracan Performante.

Let’s keep in mind that both Lamborghini and Porsche are sitting underneath the Volkswagen Group’s large umbrella, so it’s nice to see sibling rivalry still exists among performance brands of the VW empire. Hopefully, it will be a similar story with the Urus and the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid as we’re expecting both to go after the Nürburgring SUV record.

Meanwhile, the Aventador Superveloce SVJ will likely be unveiled in the days to come taking into consideration the high number of teasers Lamborghini has released so far.

Video: Lamborghini