With Goodwood behind us and no appearance of the new BMW Z4, we set our sights on Pebble Beach and Monterey Car Week in hopes the sports car gets a worthy debut. Toyota “debuted” the Supra – the Z4’s Japanese sibling – at Goodwood, so we’re antsy for BMW’s version of the car. The company's announcement of a world premiere in California only solidifies our Z4 suspicions.

“The identity of the World Premiere model will be revealed closer to the time of the press conference,” BMW said in a statement announcing its Pebble Beach show schedule. “Suffice it to say that this new model will certainly be an emotional addition to the BMW range.”

Much like the Supra, we’ve seen countless spy photos, patents, and camouflaged teasers building up to a reveal. With the Supra getting an official showing at Goodwood, it makes sense for BMW to follow suit during the summer auto show circuit and debut the Z4 in whatever guise they choose at Pebble Beach. California is the perfect state to debut a roadster with its wide-open skies and nearly perpetual sunshine.

And you can’t have a great roadster without an exceptional powertrain. Last month, BMW released a teaser trailer of a camouflaged Z4 M40i roadster. This is BMW’s crown jewel, one the company hopes to be best in its class. It’s powered by an “extremely powerful” inline-six engine, which likely means a tuned version of the 3.0-liter company mill. There could be room for a less powerful version sporting a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which is also rumored for the Supra.

The world premiere of a new model isn’t the only thing BMW is bringing to the show. The company will also show the BMW M850i Coupe and the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe. With both cars in tow, the company could pull a fast one and show the BMW M8, but that’s doubtful. We haven’t seen any indication that car is ready for prime time like the Z4.

Source: BMW