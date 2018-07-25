Could it be the Z4?
With Goodwood behind us and no appearance of the new BMW Z4, we set our sights on Pebble Beach and Monterey Car Week in hopes the sports car gets a worthy debut. Toyota “debuted” the Supra – the Z4’s Japanese sibling – at Goodwood, so we’re antsy for BMW’s version of the car. The company's announcement of a world premiere in California only solidifies our Z4 suspicions.
“The identity of the World Premiere model will be revealed closer to the time of the press conference,” BMW said in a statement announcing its Pebble Beach show schedule. “Suffice it to say that this new model will certainly be an emotional addition to the BMW range.”
Much like the Supra, we’ve seen countless spy photos, patents, and camouflaged teasers building up to a reveal. With the Supra getting an official showing at Goodwood, it makes sense for BMW to follow suit during the summer auto show circuit and debut the Z4 in whatever guise they choose at Pebble Beach. California is the perfect state to debut a roadster with its wide-open skies and nearly perpetual sunshine.
And you can’t have a great roadster without an exceptional powertrain. Last month, BMW released a teaser trailer of a camouflaged Z4 M40i roadster. This is BMW’s crown jewel, one the company hopes to be best in its class. It’s powered by an “extremely powerful” inline-six engine, which likely means a tuned version of the 3.0-liter company mill. There could be room for a less powerful version sporting a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which is also rumored for the Supra.
The world premiere of a new model isn’t the only thing BMW is bringing to the show. The company will also show the BMW M850i Coupe and the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe. With both cars in tow, the company could pull a fast one and show the BMW M8, but that’s doubtful. We haven’t seen any indication that car is ready for prime time like the Z4.
BMW is pleased to invite all accredited media to a press conference for the World Premiere of an all-new BMW production car on Thursday August 23rd at 10:15 am at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Reviewing Stand on the 18th green of The Lodge at Pebble Beach Golf Course. At the press conference, BMW will also present the North American Premiere of the all new BMW M850i Coupe and the North American Premiere of the highly acclaimed BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe first shown at the Geneva Auto Show in May 2018. Speakers will include Bernhard Kuhnt, President & CEO BMW of North America and BMW Design Head Jozef Kaban.
The identity of the World Premiere model will be revealed closer to the time of the press conference. Suffice it to say that this new model will certainly be an emotional addition to the BMW range.
This time last year BMW presented the Concept 8 Series Coupe on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – a preview of a forthcoming BMW model line. This year BMW reveals the first production model of the 8 Series: The 2019 BMW M850i. In addition, BMW will present yet another new concept car which again previews a future BMW 8 Series model: The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe.
“The BMW 8 Series will take over as the new flagship model of the BMW line-up and, as such, combines unsurpassed sportiness and elegance,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers a look ahead to the most exotic and alluring variant of the new BMW 8 Series.”
The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe is more than simply a luxury sports car with four doors. It symbolizes a new and unique understanding of luxury. “The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe is designed to stir things up, to polarize – it should move you emotionally,” explains Domagoj Dukec, Vice President Design BMW M and BMW i. “With this car we want to reach people who are looking for something special and who want to stand out from the crowd. Here, BMW M is unmistakably taking luxury out of its comfort zone.” Like the BMW Concept 8 Series before it, the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe shows off BMW’s new design language, headlined by expressive surfacing that accentuates the car’s dynamism more vividly than before through its bodywork. A small number of precise character lines underline the graphic arrangement of the surfaces.
The striking exterior of the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe combines the core values of BMW M with elegance and luxury to create a new and captivating form, and reveals a new and exciting facet of BMW M. The new model sees the BMW Group looking ahead to the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Gran Coupe, which will be presented during the course of 2019 and round off the BMW 8 Series family.
