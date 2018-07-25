Tires matter and video of a new BMW M5 tackling – and failing – the moose test is an excellent example of why you should never skimp on good rubber. The test, designed to determine how well a vehicle can evade a suddenly appearing obstacle, is a great way to see how a car will handle when the driver performs evasive maneuvers. Video from km77.com on YouTube shows how the BMW M5 handles the test on some severely worn tires.

And the results are a PSA for quality tires. The BMW goes through the test at three different speeds 45 (74), 47 (76), and 48 (78) miles (kilometers) per hour. The outcomes between these three similar speeds are astounding. The 45-mph (74-kph) run has the M5 completing the test with only touching one cone through the recovery. Things deteriorate quickly at 47 mph (76 kph). The M5 makes the first maneuver through the “S” shape course, but the driver can't recover and fails to correct the car's path back into the proper lane.

The final test at 48 mph (78 kph) goes wrong as the driver tries to recover from the initial lane change. The car makes the first evading maneuver, but during the correction, the car shoots through the recovering lane, failing the test.

The BMW M5 delivers 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque from its biturbocharged 4.4-liter V8. It can hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of up to 190 mph. However, none of that matters if the tires are bad. And it matters less if a moose or other substantial obstacle runs out in front of the car. Safe maneuvering in panic situations needs proper, safe equipment. That means making sure your tires are in good condition.

The moose test is an exceptional way to test a car's handling. It doesn't matter how powerful, expensive, or exclusive a vehicle is, the moose test democratizes cars' handling in situations people will likely experience.

Source: km77.com