Perhaps the best thing about this latest round of spy shots for the refreshed Porsche Cayman GT4 is what we can’t see. In truth, we see pretty much everything, and as you’d come to expect from Porsche the changes are minimal. We spy slightly redesigned side air scoops, and the lower fascia is a touch more aggressive than the previous GT4. The rear fascia is definitely more aggressive with a tweaked diffuser and relocated exhaust outlets. The taillights are also different, and the wing seems even larger than before.

There is one tiny bit of camouflage still left on the car, however, and it’s freaking hilarious. Take a close look up front and you’ll see the smallest bit of black wrap that coincidently is in the exact spot one would find a Porsche crest. Clearly someone back at Stuttgart has seen a bit too much Superman because this Clark Kent attempt at disguising the car – especially when it still says Porsche on the back – is just plain funny.

Amusing as it is, that’s not what we’re talking about with the bits we can’t see. Lurking beneath that rear cover is what should make this refreshed GT4 a bona fide superhero. Our sources still tell us the car will brandish a detuned version of the 4.0-liter flat-six from the 911 GT3. Those same sources have already confirmed the car will offer either a PDK gearbox or a manual transmission, and with at least 400 horsepower expected, the GT4 should be all kinds of giddy fun.

As the striptease seems all but complete (save for that stubborn tape up front), it won’t be long before we get all the official information. We’ve heard the Clubsport version will debut first in early 2019, so the road version should follow shortly thereafter.

Source: Automedia