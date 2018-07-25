Pirelli Design puts some music into its tires with a new Bluetooth speaker that looks like a half-scale version of the wheels that Formula One teams use during aerodynamic testing in wind tunnels. The gadget is available in nine colors that match the look of the various tire compounds that F1 teams use.

The audio system specialists at Ixoost are handling the speaker's production. They feature a 100-watt digital signal processor, 3.9-inch (100-millimeter) midwoofer, and 1-inch (25-millimeter) tweeter. Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity lets the speaker connect wirelessly to a variety of audio devices. At 13 inches (330 millimeters) in diameter and a depth of 7.9 inches (200 millimeters, the device should fit anywhere. However, the 2,400-euro ($2,800 at current exchange rates) price makes this gadget a rather hefty investment. Plus, folks in a longterm relationship might have a challenge convincing a significant other to display a wheel-shaped Bluetooth speaker rather than a more conventional design.

Ixoost is very familiar with building very expensive, automotive-themed sound system. For example, the firm launched the Esavox speaker in late 2016 that featured Lamborghini branding and incorporated portions of the automakers exhaust into the design. It featured a 15-inch subwoofer, two 6.5-inch full range speakers, two 8-inch woofers, and two 1-inch tweeters. The beastly setup weighed 117 pounds (53 kilograms) and cost 19,900 euros (the equivalent of $21,234 at the time).

Porsche Design offers a few somewhat more affordable automotive-themed speaker systems. Its $3,500 911 Soundbar looks like the exhaust from a 911 GT3 and packs 200 watts of output. Conversely, the tinier 911 Speaker is $599 and looks like a pair of small tailpipes.

Even Bentley has offerings in the automotive-inspired home speaker market. The Mu-so and Mu-so Qb feature boxy shapes with 450 watts and 300 watts of output respectively. Neither are cheap, though, because the Mu-so goes for 1,195 pounds ($1,575) and the Qb costs 750 pounds ($990).

Source: Pirelli Design