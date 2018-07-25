Hyundai’s Genesis concept car certainly turned heads and garnered some attention when it was revealed back in 2007. That said, we doubt anyone thought the sedan would eventually form the basis for a Hyundai luxury spinoff division, and that it would claim the top spot on a J.D. Power survey. In 2018, however, that’s exactly what happened according to a new report from Automotive News.

Specifically, Genesis took the top spot on J.D. Power’s 2018 Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout study. It’s a short-term look at how new vehicle owners assess various aspects of their new car after 90 days of ownership, focusing on the vehicle’s design, content, layout, and performance. The study considers more than 90 vehicle attributes in 10 categories, and for the first time ever, Genesis is at the top of the list. To get there the company bested Porsche, which had been on top for 13 consecutive years.

Considering Genesis is only in its second year as an actual brand, that’s not a bad accomplishment at all. The study attributes fewer reported problems and high quality as the driving factors for Genesis’ win. Following Genesis and Porsche in the top five luxury automakers for the study are BMW, Lincoln, and Mercedes-Benz. The study also recognizes Dodge, Jeep, Toyota, and Mitsubishi as posting the biggest improvements. In the non-luxury segment, brand siblings Chevrolet and GMC tied for the number one position.

J.D. Power also recently recognized Genesis along with Hyundai and Kia as the brands having the fewest problems among new cars. We’ve certainly been impressed with the recent offerings from South Korea, and having recently drove the 2019 G70 we found it was extremely exciting as a sports sedan while being quite luxurious and comfortable. If Genesis owners come to the same conclusion, it should be no surprise this young company claimed the top spot in the survey.

Source: Automotive News