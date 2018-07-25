The glass panels aren't removable, though.
Bugatti doesn't intend to build an open-roof variant of the Chiron, the hypercar company's new Sky View roof is the next best thing. The layout puts a fixed glass panel above each seat for a clear view of the heavens. Sky View comes with the extra advantage of increasing the Chiron's headroom by 1.06 inches (2.7 centimeters), which could make it a welcome option for taller buyers.
Each of the Sky View's glass panels measures 2 feet 1.6 inches (65 centimeters) long and 1 foot 5 inches (44 centimeters) wide. To create the pieces, Bugatti uses a laminated structure with four intermediate layers. The company reports that this method keeps the cabin quiet, and the tinted glass reflects away infrared radiation that would heat up the cabin.
The Sky View roof is available for Chiron buyers to order now. The company will also bring a supercar with the glass panels Monterey Car Week in late August, so wealthy customers will be able to get a better look at the option there.
The Chiron with the Sky View roof won't be Bugatti's only debut during Monterey Car Week because the company will also unveil its Divo hypercar there. It'll use underpinnings from the Chiron but will have even higher performance capabilities. A heavily revised body will produce significantly more downforce, which will cause the top speed to drop to 239 miles per hour (385 kilometers per hour), but acceleration will be quicker than the Chiron's 2.5-second sprint. A quad-turbo W16 will still sit behind occupants, but a new transmission will allegedly allow for significantly quicker shifts.
If you want a Divo, it's reportedly too late because there are already reservations for the entire production run of fewer than 100 vehicles. Bugatti is allegedly selling them for the astronomical price of $5.85 million.
Bugatti is giving occupants of the Chiron a clear view of the sky. With immediate effect, Bugatti customers who want to enjoy sunlight from above in their new Chiron can do so with the “Sky View” option. This consists of two fixed glass panels in the roof of the vehicle, each 65 cm long and 44 cm wide, above the driver’s and passenger’s seats. These panels have a newly developed laminated structure with thin glass and four intermediate layers.
Each layer meets individual requirements. Firstly, undesirable wind noise is reduced and secondly infrared radiation is reflected away from the ehicle to ensure maximum thermal comfort. In addition, the glass is tinted to prevent dazzle effects and to protect occupants’privacy. Finally, harmful ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) radiation is filtered out. As a side-effect, the laminated design improves the stiffness of the roof panels. The outstanding structural properties of the Chiron, including the stiffness of the overall vehicle and crash safety, are maintained.
In comparison with the Chiron with a standard roof, the Chiron Sky View also offers 2.7 additional centimetres of headroom.
Bugatti plans to present the Chiron Sky View at the Monterey Car Week in California at the end of August 2018.