While not a vehicle that the vast majority of owners would ever take on the track, Land Rover continues to abuse the next-gen Range Rover Evoque around the Nürburgring. This spy video catches a test mule riding the curbs and making its tires squeal at the Nordschleife.

Unfortunately, Land Rover hasn't yet started the striptease of removing camouflage from the new Evoque, so this video doesn't provide a much better look at the design than in previous clips. The overall styling for the next-gen model takes considerable cues from the larger Range Rover Velar. The two SUVs share similar front ends, particularly the narrow grille that flows into angular headlights. More prominent intakes in the corners set the Evoque apart.

The updated Evoque will skirt the line between a refresh and a whole new generation. Underneath the overhauled design, the model will continue to ride on a revised version of the existing platform that will feature a wider track and longer wheelbase. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder will reportedly still be available to power the stylish SUV. Later, a mild-hybrid powertrain that will combine a three-cylinder 1.5-liter powerplant and an electric motor will also allegedly join the powertrain range, and there will also be a plug-in variant of this setup.

Inside, spy shots show an updated cabin. The infotainment screen sits on top of the center stack. Lower down, the knobs for the HVAC control feature digital temperature displays. The instrument panel remains largely the same, and photos show it retaining analog dials, which are quickly falling out of favor in premium vehicles.

The new Evoque will reportedly arrive in 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle in the United States. European customers will possibly get it a little earlier. After axing the three-door variant due to poor sales, don't expect that variant to return for the latest model. There's no word yet on whether a new Convertible could arrive during the new generation.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube