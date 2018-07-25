Let’s assume you have $200,000 - $250,000 in your bank account and you are looking for a smart investment. We know you are a (world) car fan, so we suppose you’ll be putting your money into a vehicle. You’ve got a couple of options.

First, you can buy a brand new car and hope it gets collectible in the future when you can sell it for more money. You can also look for a random retro machine, but it should always stay in your garage. And then, finally, you can buy this awesome Shelby GT350H from 1966 and a have tons of fun before you decide to sell it.

Interestingly, originally this vehicle was sent to Hertz’ rental fleet in San Francisco and has spent its entire life on the west coast. It’s one of approximately 50 vehicles painted in Ivy Green and is currently in mint condition following a full restoration.

Basically, you can have it in two different powertrain configurations. The car currently runs on a 302 engine, but also supplied is the original 289 motor. As far as the transmissions are concerned, a five-speed manual is currently installed, but the original four-speed automatic is also included. The suspension features upgraded components installed for track use.

Visually, this Shelby comes with details from the R-model, such as a front valance, rear package tray, and R-model style wheels. The original 10-spoke wheels are also included.

The seller says the car, which is currently located in California, has recently been professionally appraised and valued at $220,000, but maybe he’ll also accept a bit less. It’s worth a try!

This content was produced on behalf of MotorGT.com and its partners. MotorGT.com and Motor1.com are divisions of the Motorsport Network.

Source: MotorGT