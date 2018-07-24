The current Audi Q3 is old. It's a design born in 2011. However, Audi is changing that in hopes of freshening up its lineup to compete with its German rival Mercedes. The company promised a refreshed, new, or next-gen car every three weeks, and there isn't Audi fatigue yet as the company unveils the second-generation Q3 for 2019. It sports a new look, more technology, and a variety of powertrains.

The design steals cues from throughout Audi's lineup of new and refreshed offerings. It looks athletic, with svelte haunches over the wheel wells. The profile looks like Audi grafted the Q8's design on a smaller body. The grille sports vertical slates while the headlights look like enlarged units from the new A3 Sportback. Customers can choose between 17-, 18-, or 20-inch wheels.

The new Q3 grows, adding 3.6 inches (9.65 centimeters) in length and three inches (7.6 cm) to the wheelbase. This improves cabin space for passengers and cargo space. The Q3 offers 23.8 cubic feet of cargo space, up from 16.7 in the current model. With seats folded down, space increases to 53.9 cubic feet, which is a four-cubic-foot improvement over the 2018 model.

Audi will offer three powertrains globally for the Q3. With details unconfirmed, we speculate the U.S. version will receive Audi’s turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 190 and 230 horsepower (kilowatts) and 236 and 258 pound-feet (Newton-meters) of torque. The engine should pair with Audi’s seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission and come with Quattro all-wheel drive. The new Q3 also receives a six-mode “dynamic handling system” – which offers Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Off-Road, Efficiency, and Individual mode. Automatic damping control is also available.

Inside, you can see some Q8 influence in the design. The Q3 doesn't have the dual touchscreens for the center console; however, it does retain some similar shapes. The 8.8-inch infotainment screen sits above physical HVAC controls. The photos show a clean, upscale interior. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with four USB ports (two in the front and two in the rear) and a 12-volt outlet in the back. A larger 10-inch infotainment screen is available as is Audi’s 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster.

The Audi Q3 comes packed with safety technology. Forward emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, active lane assist, and lane departure warning are all available.

The 2019 Audi Q3 hits European dealerships in November with U.S. sales likely starting in 2019.