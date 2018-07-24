Sergio Marchionne, former CEO of Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is reportedly in a coma and on life support with no hope of recovery. A fresh report from Automotive News cites Lettera43 as the source for this latest information in what has become a tragic turn of events that has rocked the automotive world.

According to the report, Marchionne suffered a cerebral embolism during surgery for invasive shoulder sarcoma. It’s a type of cancer that the automotive mogul apparently suffered from for some time, causing significant pain in his shoulder. The report claims Marchionne underwent the risky operation at the University of Zurich in the latter days of June.

An embolism is essentially the blockage of an artery, often caused by a blood clot or air bubble in the bloodstream. The report doesn’t specify the exact nature of the embolism Marchionne suffered, but its effects are nothing short of devastating. If the report is accurate, he fell into a coma during the surgery and suffered irreversible brain damage. He’s allegedly still in the coma and being kept alive only by life support machines, with no hope of recovery.

Automotive News points out the report from Italian website Lettra43 cites anonymous sources. FCA’s official press release from July 21 (included at the link below) said Marchionne’s condition had “worsened significantly in recent hours” while he recovered from surgery. Jeep boss Mike Manley was picked to replace Marchionne as FCA’s new CEO, and his confirmation is expected soon at the company’s next shareholder meeting. Former Philip Morris International executive Louis Camilleri was picked to take over as CEO of Ferrari.

It can be easily argued that Sergio Marchionne changed the current automotive landscape. From his restructuring of Chrysler following the Great Recession to his bold performance reboot with Dodge and straight-from-the-hip approach to the entire industry, there are few people who’ve left such a mark in their profession. His prognosis sounds very grim, but we suspect if anyone can pull off a surprise win, it’s him.

We will update the story should anything change.

Source: Automotive News