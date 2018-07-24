Go big, or small.
Clawing your way to the pyramidion of the Mary Kay empire you build can earn you a new car. Since 1969, Mary Kay – the global multi-level marketing cosmetics company – has rewarded vehicles to its top Independent Sales Directors. Nearly fifty years ago founder Mary Kay Ash awarded the first five cars – pink Cadillacs, which are synonymous with success in the company today. Since then, other cars became available such as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Cruze, and BMW 3 Series. At its convention in Dallas this week, Mary Kay expanded its available vehicles with the Mini Cooper four-door hardtop and Chevy Traverse 1LT.

The Mini comes in midnight black metallic paint with Mary Kay's exclusive pink accents. The Traverse is subdued, offering awardees a three-row family vehicle that's a few notches above entry-level. The crossover doesn't have pink accents. Instead, it comes in graphite metallic paint. Both come with "Mary Kay" letter on the doors. However, the company's custom pink Cadillac remains the top offering for high-achieving sales members.
Since the program started, several years after the founding of the company in 1963, 163,000 sales members qualified or re-qualified for a Mary Kay career car. And those members have driven an estimated 4.3 billion miles, according to the company. Today, there are 4,100 Mary Kay career cars on the road across the U.S. alone.
The addition of the Mini Cooper and Chevy Traverse gives top-earning sales members a full spectrum of rewards. The Mini still has four doors, but it's small and sporty compared to the Traverse's utilitarian aesthetics and 310-horsepower V6. It's the exact opposite of the 134-hp three-cylinder Mini. Variety is the spice of life.
Iconic Beauty Company Unveils New Career Cars at Annual Event That Brings $37 Million Economic Impact and Nearly 30,000 Attendees
DALLAS, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a surprise announcement in front of thousands at Mary Kay’s annual U.S. Seminar, the global cosmetic company unveiled the newest additions to its coveted career car fleet – the MINI Hardtop 4 Door and Chevrolet Traverse 1LT. Among fireworks, smoke and a collective roar of excitement from enthusiastic independent sales force members, the Mary Kay career cars were unveiled on stage at the company’s convention in Dallas.
The MINI Hardtop 4 Door in midnight black metallic with Mary Kay’s exclusive pink accents is much like the beauty company’s Mary Kay® Compact Mini - small, sleek and performance-driven. The Chevrolet Traverse 1LT in graphite metallic offers Mary Kay’s independent sales force a family fun, mid-size SUV with three row seating. The two vehicles join the iconic Mary Kay pink Cadillac and the fleet of Mary Kay career car options available to top-performing, qualifying Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors.
In 1969, Mary Kay Ash awarded the first five Mary Kay pink Cadillacs. For nearly fifty years now, Mary Kay career cars have served as a symbol of achievement within the independent sales force. Since the program started, 163,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified for the use of a Mary Kay career car and traveled an estimated 4.3 billion miles. Today, there are more than 4,100 career cars on the road across the U.S.
“As we celebrate the success of Mary Kay entrepreneurs through recognition, education and motivation among nearly 30,000 women at Seminar, we are thrilled to unveil two new additions to the Mary Kay career car program,” said Nathan Moore, President of Mary Kay Inc.’s North America Region. “As a corporate leader in entrepreneurship, women of all ages and backgrounds continue to enjoy the freedom and flexibility of a Mary Kay business and our career car program helps recognize independent sales force members for their hard work and success.”
At Seminar 2018, the global cosmetic powerhouse is celebrating its 55th year in business and the largest product launch in company history with the introduction of TimeWise® Miracle Set 3D™. Powered by exclusive, patent-pending technology, the new skincare line takes a three-dimensional approach to premature skin-aging.
“With a global portfolio of more than 1,400 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs, Mary Kay has fostered a culture of innovation and our new TimeWise® Miracle Set 3D™ reflects the company’s commitment as one of the world’s leading cosmetic industry innovators,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “Seminar is an exciting time for Mary Kay and provides both our new and long-time independent sales force members an opportunity to explore first-hand the latest innovations within the company including our newest skin care regimen.”
The Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates Seminar 2018 will pump $37 million into the North Texas economy and support 4,222 jobs in the Dallas area. Held July 20 through August 4 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, the convention is comprised of four back-to-back conferences. It’s one of the top 10 largest annual events in North Texas based on attendance, economic impact and hotel room nights booked. During this year’s event, approximately $6 million in recognition prizes will be awarded including the coveted Mary Kay career cars.
For more information about Mary Kay’s company timeline, positive community impact, rewarding opportunity and irresistible products, click here.