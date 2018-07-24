Clawing your way to the pyramidion of the Mary Kay empire you build can earn you a new car. Since 1969, Mary Kay – the global multi-level marketing cosmetics company – has rewarded vehicles to its top Independent Sales Directors. Nearly fifty years ago founder Mary Kay Ash awarded the first five cars – pink Cadillacs, which are synonymous with success in the company today. Since then, other cars became available such as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Cruze, and BMW 3 Series. At its convention in Dallas this week, Mary Kay expanded its available vehicles with the Mini Cooper four-door hardtop and Chevy Traverse 1LT.

“As we celebrate the success of Mary Kay entrepreneurs through recognition, education, and motivation among nearly 30,000 women at Seminar, we are thrilled to unveil two new additions to the Mary Kay career car program,” said Nathan Moore, President of Mary Kay Inc.'s North America Region.

The Mini comes in midnight black metallic paint with Mary Kay's exclusive pink accents. The Traverse is subdued, offering awardees a three-row family vehicle that's a few notches above entry-level. The crossover doesn't have pink accents. Instead, it comes in graphite metallic paint. Both come with "Mary Kay" letter on the doors. However, the company's custom pink Cadillac remains the top offering for high-achieving sales members.

Since the program started, several years after the founding of the company in 1963, 163,000 sales members qualified or re-qualified for a Mary Kay career car. And those members have driven an estimated 4.3 billion miles, according to the company. Today, there are 4,100 Mary Kay career cars on the road across the U.S. alone.

The addition of the Mini Cooper and Chevy Traverse gives top-earning sales members a full spectrum of rewards. The Mini still has four doors, but it's small and sporty compared to the Traverse's utilitarian aesthetics and 310-horsepower V6. It's the exact opposite of the 134-hp three-cylinder Mini. Variety is the spice of life.

Source: Mary Kay