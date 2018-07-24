It’s been a while since we saw the new AMG-spec Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class out and about. Specifically, the refreshed SUV avoided spy cameras since early April but this prototype wasn’t so lucky. We can also see – much to our benefit – that a good portion of the camouflage wrap has disappeared since our last encounter, giving us our best look so far of this high-performance people mover.

The striptease tells us Mercedes won’t be rewriting the GLE book on styling. With all the wrap and cladding removed from the rear pillar we can see the new model will receive only minor changes to its profile, with a slightly more rounded shape to the C-pillar. Camo wrap still does a decent job obscuring the lighting arrangements front and rear, but we know the front boasts LED brows over the headlamps similar to the E-Class, and naturally, it wears the Panamericana grille.

Our sources tell us the AMG GLE 63 will get the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that’s finding its way into a whole gaggle of vehicles from Stuttgart. The question is how much power that mill will make in this SUV, and current thought is that it will match the 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) from the E-Class at the very least. We’re also hearing that a less powerful version will be offered, packing somewhere in the neighborhood of 435 hp (324 kW) from the new straight-six engine. It will become the GLE 53, and we suspect it will be plenty exciting to drive as well.

Has anything changed on when the new AMG SUV will be revealed? The removal of camouflage generally means we’re moving into final stages. In this case, however, that most likely refers to the standard GLE-Class, which we expect to see in the next few months. That means the muscular AMG variant is still on schedule for a debut sometime next year, though it could come earlier as opposed to later in 2019.

