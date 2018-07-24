Porsche's latest take on the 911 Speedster is one of the most anticipated sports cars on the imminent horizon. In a new video, Porsche's GT division boss Andreas Preuninger hangs out with Carfection's Henry Catchpole for a few minutes to show off the Porsche 911 Speedster Concept. Preuninger sums up the new machine as a 911 R without a roof, which sounds like a perfect recipe for topless motoring.

Preuninger is very careful not to say that a production model is on the way, but he drops some hints about the types of things that would need to change for the Speedster to hit the road. For example, the hood-mounted fuel filler isn't a good fit for the road-going model, despite being a detail from older, narrower 911s. Unfortunately, the old-school mirrors aren't a production piece, either.

To save weight, Porsche 911 Speedster Concept doesn't have a roof, but there is a tonneau cover like on old roadster that affixes to the passenger compartment. Spy videos and photos show the production version with a traditional soft top, though. This vintage design element could lend a fascinating look to a modern sports car, so let's hope that Porsche can figure out a way to incorporate the concept's tonneau cover into the final vehicle.

Preuninger states multiple times that the new 911 Speedster is a product of his GT division, and the concept uses the suspension from a GT3. This lends credence to rumors that the production version uses the GT3's naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat six engine that could produce the same 494 horsepower (368 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (339 pound-feet).

Preuninger also confirmed that the 911 Speedster would be a limited run machine. Catchpole suggested building 356 of them, but Preuninger said that the company learned its lesson after building only 991 examples of the 911 R, suggesting more Speedsters would be available. Rumors put the number at 1,948 units as a nod to the company's 70th anniversary this year. Look for an official debut in the coming months.

