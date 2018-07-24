The artist intended the swirling gray pattern to express movement.
In recognition of the Lexus RC F GT3's upcoming competition in the 24 Hours of Spa, the Japanese automaker has commissioned Portuguese artist Pedro Henriques to create an LFA art car to show off at the endurance race. The special machine is also an opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lexus' F line of performance vehicles.
“My inspiration for this livery was the idea of fluidity present in the contemporary life, where things are in constant movement and it’s hard to freeze anything. The lines in the drawings follow this feeling of going everywhere and never stopping; a progressive life. I wanted to reach an organic feeling by using handmade material and liquid lines in the elements spread through the car. By doing this I hope to express a feeling where the car becomes a less defined shape, in constant mutation in its movement," Henriques said.
The LFA was Lexus' effort to show the absolute best that it could do. Power comes from a quick-revving 4.8-liter V10 that's among the best sounding engines ever thanks in part to a 9,000-rpm redline. Sixty-five percent of the body is carbon fiber reinforced polymer, and there's a carbon tub underneath the skin.
If you're in the market for a new LFA, there are still a few examples of them available. According to Lexus' 2018 sales info for the United States, the company has sold two of them this year, despite production ending in 2012. Last year, the company said that there were still 12 of them available in American showrooms.
Toyota now has new hypercar on the way because the company is putting the GR Super Sport Concept into production. Details are still rather scant, the engineers intend to adapt technology from the TS050 endurance racer for the road. For power, the company plans to use a hybrid-assisted 2.4-liter biturbo V6 that's good for 986 horsepower (735 kilowatts).
LEXUS CELEBRATES FIRST PARTICIPATION AT 24 HOURS OF SPA WITH UNIQUE LFA ART CAR
Emil Frey Lexus Racing to compete with 2 Lexus RC F GT3 units at the Total 24 Hours of Spa, the toughest race in the Blancpain GT Series championship
Lexus Europe commissioned Portuguese artist Pedro Henriques to create a one-off artistic livery for LFA to be revealed during the Spa race weekend
The Emil Frey Lexus Racing team will make its debut at the Total 24 Hours of Spa on July 28-29, fielding two Lexus RC F GT3’s in the 70th edition of the iconic endurance race.
Entry in the race comes off the back of strong results for Emil Frey Lexus Racing in its first full season of the premier Blancpain GT Series, including a spectacular victory in round five of the championship at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.
It also follows a positive recent test session at the Spa Francorchamps circuit - home of the Total 24 Hours of Spa - where the outfit tested various set-ups and settings in both wet and dry conditions.
Emil Frey Lexus Racing also referenced data from its successful outing at Spa Francorchamps last year, when the team secured the first pole position for the RC F GT3 worldwide and went on to secure a dominant win during a round of the International GT Open series.
Team principal Lorenz Frey said the team's confidence was boosted by the recent test and knowledge that the RC F GT3 performed adeptly on the challenging, seven-kilometre Spa layout. "Taking into consideration the track of Spa suits our Lexus RC F GT3 very well with its fast corners, we should see a good performance," he said. "Spa is one of the toughest GT3 races taking place on probably the most spectacular race track there is and everyone in the team is really excited for our first 24 hours race with the Lexus.
A highly experienced line-up of drivers, including Monegasque Stéphane Ortelli - a former winner of the 24 Hours of Spa and 24 Hours of Le Mans - will pilot the two Emil Frey Lexus Racing RC F GT3s in the race.
LFA ART CAR
To mark this premiere and the 10th anniversary of the Lexus’ ‘F’ performance brand, Lexus Europe will reveal a unique LFA Art Car at the Spa racing weekend. Designed by Portuguese artist Pedro Henriques, the livery of this one-off vehicle merges the instantly recognizable lines of the most iconic Lexus supercar, the LFA, with an organic pattern expressing the feeling of movement and constant evolution.
Lexus cultivates a passion for art and design, as showcased every year by the brand’s exhibits at the Milan Design Week. This summer, Lexus also opened a pop-up UX Art Space in Lisbon, featuring works by several artists including Pedro Henriques.
The LFA Art Car will join the on-track parade on Saturday July 28 before the start of the 24 hours race.
TIMETABLE TOTAL 24 HOURS OF SPA
Thursday, July 26, 2018
11:45 - 13:15 Free Practice 1
18:10 - 19:10 Pre-Qualifying
20:50 - 21 .05 Qualifying Q1
21:12 - 21:27 Qualifying Q2
21:34 - 21:49 Qualifying Q3
21:56 - 22:11 Qualifying Q4
22:30 - 00:00 Night Practice
Friday, July 27, 2018
17:45 - 18:15 Warm Up
18:30 - 19:00 Super Pole
Saturday, July 28, 2018
16:30 - Total 24 Hours of Spa
All sessions will be broadcast live via: www.blancpain-gt-series.com/watch-live