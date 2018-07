In recognition of the Lexus RC F GT3's upcoming competition in the 24 Hours of Spa, the Japanese automaker has commissioned Portuguese artist Pedro Henriques to create an LFA art car to show off at the endurance race. The special machine is also an opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lexus' F line of performance vehicles.

This LFA's curving, gray paint over a white body is fairly subtle by art car standards. The artist meant for this swirling pattern to express movement.

“My inspiration for this livery was the idea of fluidity present in the contemporary life, where things are in constant movement and it’s hard to freeze anything. The lines in the drawings follow this feeling of going everywhere and never stopping; a progressive life. I wanted to reach an organic feeling by using handmade material and liquid lines in the elements spread through the car. By doing this I hope to express a feeling where the car becomes a less defined shape, in constant mutation in its movement," Henriques said.

The LFA was Lexus' effort to show the absolute best that it could do. Power comes from a quick-revving 4.8-liter V10 that's among the best sounding engines ever thanks in part to a 9,000-rpm redline. Sixty-five percent of the body is carbon fiber reinforced polymer, and there's a carbon tub underneath the skin.

If you're in the market for a new LFA, there are still a few examples of them available. According to Lexus' 2018 sales info for the United States, the company has sold two of them this year, despite production ending in 2012. Last year, the company said that there were still 12 of them available in American showrooms.

Toyota now has new hypercar on the way because the company is putting the GR Super Sport Concept into production. Details are still rather scant, the engineers intend to adapt technology from the TS050 endurance racer for the road. For power, the company plans to use a hybrid-assisted 2.4-liter biturbo V6 that's good for 986 horsepower (735 kilowatts).

Source: Lexus