But is this really a facelift? Could this be the rumored more affordable version?

It’s really difficult to figure out why Honda is already out testing a refreshed version of the Civic Type R, but we’ll just have to deal with it. One of the most capable hot hatches on the market has been spied again, this time doing fast laps around the Nurburgring.

What is this short video telling us? Well, not much actually, aside from confirming that Honda engineers are planning something for the Type R. But is it just a facelift or a more affordable version? We are leaning towards the latter, as a report from October last year suggested the automaker could indeed introduce a cheaper Civic Type R.

More spy photos:

Honda Civic Type R Facelift Spied – But What Is It Hiding? [UPDATE]

According to The Truth About Cars, the manufacturer could bring a more back-to-basics model to showrooms, ditching features like the seven-inch touchscreen, the seven-inch driver information interface, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Also, a more luxurious variant could also be in the works, but only time will tell whether that’s the case.

Of course, there’s always the possibility of a new range-topping variant, something like a more track-focused edition of the Civic Type R, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo
Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo

The description of the spy video at the top claims we are actually looking at a facelift version for 2020, which should bring a healthy power upgrade. It’s a slightly camouflaged prototype, featuring a revised fascia with minor visual updates, and taillights with new graphics. There’s also another red test car, which has approximately the same amount of camouflage and a smaller rear wing.

For the time being, the Civic Type R will remain on sale in the United States with the existing 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (399 Newton-meters) of peak torque. The 2018 model starts at $35,595, including the $895 destination charge, but we expect – if there’s a more affordable version coming – to see prices starting at about $32,000 after taxes.

Source: statesidesupercars on YouTube

Honda Civic Type R Facelift Spy Photos

Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo
43 photos
Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo Honda Civic Type R Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo Honda Civic Type R facelift spy photo

Honda Civic

Honda Civic
Explore Reviews

More photos

Honda Civic Type R Estoril
Honda Civic Type R Estoril
Honda Civic Type R record at Silverstone
Honda Civic Type R record at Silverstone
Charlie Puth Custom Honda Civic Type R and Rebel 300
Charlie Puth Custom Honda Civic Type R and Rebel 300
Honda Civic Type R Spa Record
Honda Civic Type R Spa Record
All Honda Civic Type R Generations On Track
All Honda Civic Type R Generations On Track
2016 Ford Focus RS vs. 2018 Honda Civic Type R
2016 Ford Focus RS vs. 2018 Honda Civic Type R
Hide press releaseShow press release

It’s really difficult to figure out why Honda is already out testing a refreshed version of the Civic Type R, but we’ll just deal with it. One of the most capable hot hatches on the market has been spied again, this time doing fast laps around the Nurburgring.

What is this short video telling us? Well, not much actually, aside from confirming that Honda engineers are planning something for the Type R. But is it just a facelift or a more affordable version? We are leaning towards the latter, as a report from October last year suggested the automaker could introduce a cheaper Civic Type R.

More spy photos:

Honda Civic Type R Facelift Spied – But What Is It Hiding? [UPDATE]

According to The Truth About Cars, the manufacturer could bring a more back-to-basics model to showrooms, ditching features like the seven-inch touchscreen, the seven-inch driver information interface, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Also, a more luxurious variant could also be in the works, but only time will tell whether that’s the case.

Of course, there’s also the possibility for a new range-topping variant, something like a more track-focused edition of the Civic Type R, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

The description of the spy video at the top claims we are actually looking at a facelift version for 2020, which should bring a healthy power upgrade. It’s a slightly camouflaged prototype, featuring a revised fascia with minor visual updates, and taillights with new graphics. There’s also another red test car, which has the same amount of camouflage and a smaller rear wing.

For the time being, the Civic Type R will remain on sale in the United States with the existing 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (399 Newton-meters) of peak torque. The 2018 model starts at $35,595, including the $895 destination charge, but we expect – if there’s a more affordable version coming – to see prices starting at about $32,000 after taxes.

Source: statesidesupercars on YouTube