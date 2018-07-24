The M2 is dead, long live the M2 Competition. BMW’s smallest M car is now a little bit hotter than it used to be, and this video shows the changes Bavaria’s performance coupe has gone through for its amped-up iteration. It starts off at $58,900 in the United States, but max out the configurator and you will end up paying $67,120 by getting optional goodies such as the M Driver’s Package, the seven-speed dual-clutch auto, and an Executive Package. The latter adds adaptive full-LED headlights, wireless charging, and other high-tech features.

But you’re not buying an M2 Competition for its Wi-Fi hotspot functionality, right? The coupe’s main asset is the biturbo inline-six engine borrowed from its bigger brother, the M4. In this application, it’s good for 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. If you’re finding the car’s weight (3,600 lbs / 1,632 kg with the manual and 3,655 lbs / 1,658 kg with the automatic) too high, there are lots of M Performance parts made from carbon fiber to cut some of the fat.

BMW has even built an M2-based M Performance Parts concept fitted with all the lightweight goodies you could ever think of, including a carbon fiber hood, roof, trunk, and diffuser. The engineers slashed roughly 132 lbs (60 kg) compared to the regular model, but add these extras and you will end up paying quite a lot of money. It’s worth mentioning not all of the concept’s features are available as a retrofit, with one example being the lightweight seats.

On a related note, let’s keep in mind BMW has been teasing some sort of a record-breaking attempt involving the M2 Competition. Three short clips (attached below in chronological order) have been published in the build up to the actual reveal video expected at any minute now.

As a final note, BMW is no stranger to interesting records, having set a new record for the longest continuous drift (232.5 miles / 374.17 kilometers) with an M5 that had to be refueled mid-drift to make it happen.

Videos: BMW