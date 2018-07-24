Following its much-awaited world premiere in March at the Geneva Motor Show, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (yeah, we’re not too happy with the name either) is going on sale in Europe. For obvious reasons, Deutschland is calling dibs on the first batches of production cars scheduled to hit dealerships this fall. For the time being, customers get to pick from either the GT 63 or the hotter GT 63 S, with a more affordable GT 53 to arrive at a later date.

If you happen to be living in Germany, the base GT 63 will set you back a cool €150,118 (about $175,000 at current exchange rates) whereas the GT 63 S retails for €167,016 ($195,000). But there’s actually a way one can spend even more on the sporty sedan by getting the limited-run Edition 1. Available only for 12 months, the flagship version comes fitted as standard with an aero pack, 21-inch wheels, and lots of styling tweaks inside and out. It’s based on the S version and costs an eye-watering €185,342 ($216,150).

The special edition is one of the most expensive Mercedes models money can buy in the company’s domestic market as it’s considerably pricier than the €161,423 Mercedes-AMG S63 Sedan, the €162,316 SL 63, and the €166,659 GT R Coupe. As a matter of fact, even the regular GT 63 S costs more than those three models.

Is it worth the premium? Well, it is the most powerful production Mercedes money can buy outside of the 1,000-horsepower Project One. It packs 630 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) channeled to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic to enable a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph (315 kph). It’s both a performance car and a luxury GT since the interior is just as nice as the CLS’ cabin. Add into the mix the extra trinkets of the Edition 1 and we can understand why it carries such a hefty price tag.

Details about how much it costs in the United States have not been provided, but we do know the 63 and 63 S dynamic duo will go on sale stateside early 2019 and will be followed months later by the cheaper 53.

Source: Mercedes-Benz