Mercedes-AMG is now taking orders in Europe for the GT 4-Door Coupe, but it will cost you a pretty penny.
Following its much-awaited world premiere in March at the Geneva Motor Show, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (yeah, we’re not too happy with the name either) is going on sale in Europe. For obvious reasons, Deutschland is calling dibs on the first batches of production cars scheduled to hit dealerships this fall. For the time being, customers get to pick from either the GT 63 or the hotter GT 63 S, with a more affordable GT 53 to arrive at a later date.
If you happen to be living in Germany, the base GT 63 will set you back a cool €150,118 (about $175,000 at current exchange rates) whereas the GT 63 S retails for €167,016 ($195,000). But there’s actually a way one can spend even more on the sporty sedan by getting the limited-run Edition 1. Available only for 12 months, the flagship version comes fitted as standard with an aero pack, 21-inch wheels, and lots of styling tweaks inside and out. It’s based on the S version and costs an eye-watering €185,342 ($216,150).
The special edition is one of the most expensive Mercedes models money can buy in the company’s domestic market as it’s considerably pricier than the €161,423 Mercedes-AMG S63 Sedan, the €162,316 SL 63, and the €166,659 GT R Coupe. As a matter of fact, even the regular GT 63 S costs more than those three models.
Is it worth the premium? Well, it is the most powerful production Mercedes money can buy outside of the 1,000-horsepower Project One. It packs 630 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) channeled to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic to enable a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph (315 kph). It’s both a performance car and a luxury GT since the interior is just as nice as the CLS’ cabin. Add into the mix the extra trinkets of the Edition 1 and we can understand why it carries such a hefty price tag.
Details about how much it costs in the United States have not been provided, but we do know the 63 and 63 S dynamic duo will go on sale stateside early 2019 and will be followed months later by the cheaper 53.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1
In dealer showrooms in late fall: V8 versions of the AMG GT 4-door Coupé can now be ordered
Affalterbach. AMG enthusiasts have been looking forward to this since the world premiere in early March: the two V8 models of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupé can now be ordered from authorised AMG dealers. They will arrive in dealerships in late fall 2018. With outputs of 430 kW (585 hp) and 470 kW (639 hp), the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ and AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption: 11.3-11.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 257-256 g/km) have powerful engines for driving dynamics and performance at the highest level. As a further model series developed independently by Mercedes-AMG, the new AMG GT models combine a unique design, a high level of comfort and outstanding sports car technology with an athletic, four-door fastback layout.
Data and prices of the new models at a glance:
|
|
Mercedes-AMG
GT 63 4MATIC+
|
Mercedes-AMG
GT 63 S 4MATIC+
|
Cylinders/arrangement
|
V8
|
V8
|
Displacement (cc)
|
3982
|
3982
|
Power output (kW/hp)
|
430/585
|
470/639 hp
|
at rpm
|
5.500-6.500
|
5.500-6.500
|
Peak torque (Nm)
|
800
|
900
|
at rpm
|
2.350-5.000
|
2.500-4.500
|
Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km)
|
11,2-11,1
|
11.3
|
CO2 emissions, combined (g/km)
|
256-252
|
257
|
Emission class
|
Euro 6d-TEMP
|
Euro 6d-TEMP
|
Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)
|
3.4
|
3,2
|
Top speed (km/h)
|
310
|
315
|
Price from (euros)**
|
150,118.50
|
167,016.50
|
Price (euros) for Edition 1**
|
---
|
185,342.50
* All figures are subject to change Recommended retail prices for Germany including 19% VAT.
The new AMG GT 4-door Coupé combines driving dynamics suitable for the racetrack with the high day-to-day comfort of a Gran Turismo, and is therefore the perfect companion in any situation in life.
Standard equipment includes the fully variable all-wheel drive 4MATIC+, the fast-shifting AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, active rear axle steering and the electronically controlled rear axle locking differential. As in the two-door AMG GT, the active aeoerdynamics with the AIRPANEL air control system in the front apron and the extending rear spoiler provide the basis for the high aero-performance of the new 4-door Coupés.
The interior of the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ has ultra-modern features: innovative control panels such as the eight high-resolution display switches in the centre console can be intuitively operated. The AMG Performance steering wheel with the new AMG steering wheel buttons, AMG sport seats in nappa leather and the fully digital Widescreen cockpit with an AMG-specific instrument cluster and the new "Supersport" display style emphasise the dynamic character. MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, the EASY-PACK tailgate, the Burmester® surround sound system and ambience lighting in 64 colours enhance everyday comfort.
The blend of high individualisation and sports car technology, placing yet more focus on the requirements of discerning customers, is also clear from the wealth of equipment packages and individual options. This is unique in the segment, and e.g. includes three different configurations for the rear bench seat. Two individual seats in the rear are standard equipment.
The high longitudinal and transverse dynamics come by virtue of systematic networking of all systems and components. The extremely rigid structure of the bodyshell also contributes, as does the sophisticated control strategy of the fully variable all-wheel drive system. Working together with the active aerodynamics, the rear axle steering and the integrated dynamic control system AMG DYNAMICS, the sophisticated suspension configuration comes fully into its own.
In addition the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ features e.g. active engine mounts, larger light-alloy wheels and the AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre.
Exklusive Edition 1 for the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+
To mark the launch of the new AMG GT 4-door Coupé, Mercedes-AMG will for a limited period of 12 months be offering the Edition 1 model. By emphasising the sporty aspects of the exterior and reinforcing the high-quality finish of the interior, this model offers even more exclusivity and distinctive appeal. The AMG Aerodynamics package with a larger front splitter and integral flics in the front apron, the further improved diffuser and the fixed rear spoiler is unrivalled in the competitive lineup. Together with the decals, it underlines the proximity to motorsport. In conjunction with the 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, the paintwork in designo graphite grey magno, diamond white bright or graphite grey metallic immediately draws the eye.
The interior is made even more sportily exclusive by AMG Performance seats in Exclusive nappa leather in magma grey/ black with yellow contrasting topstitching, The AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with yellow contrasting topstitching and the AMG matt carbon-fibre trim add further highlights in the interior.
The Edition 1 is reserved for the top model, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-door Coupé with the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine in its most powerful version.