Buyers lusting after a drag-strip-ready Camaro in the late 1960s turned to Yenko Chevrolet. The Pennsylvania dealership – owned by former racer Don Yenko – transformed factory Camaros into go-fast, track-ready vehicles to rival more-powerful muscle cars like the Ford Mustang, Plymouth Barracuda, and Dodge Dart.

While Chevrolet hasn't allocated a Yenko Camaro since 2010, one shop decided to use the nameplate on another powerful Bowtie product: the Corvette. This vehicle comes loaded with a lot of power, a few aerodynamic cues, and adorns the legendary Yenko nameplate on the front fender and throughout the cabin.

The one-off Corvette comes from Specialty Vehicle Engineering of New Jersey and wields a custom-built, supercharged 6.8-liter V8 underhood (essentially a bored and stroked version of the Grand Sport's 6.2-liter V8). The aluminum block features a race-quality forged 4340 steel crankshaft and H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, and CNC ported LT-4 cylinder heads with an ARP high-strength head, among others.

Buyers can opt for either a stage I upgrade, which pumps out 835 horsepower (622 kilowatts), or a full-on stage II upgrade that produces 1,000 hp (745 kW) and 850 pound-feet of torque. All that power comes paired to either a seven-speed manual with a new clutch, or an optional heavy-duty automatic transmission and a set of cast aluminum quad exhaust tips with either brushed aluminum or black tip face and Yenko badging.

Specialty graphics on the side panels, hood, roof, and wheels are available in a variety of colors including Gloss Black, Flat Black, White, Hugger Orange, Silver, Red, Yellow, Gray, or Blue. The cabin gets the same custom treatment with black or grey door panels, headrests, and the Yenko logo on the steering wheel, seat trim, and key fob, with special badging to signify its unique nature.

Just 25 examples will make their way off the showroom floor and are available through certified GM dealers. Each vehicle comes with an available 3 year/36,000 mile (60,000 kilometer) warranty for the engine, supercharger, and non-powertrain components, and a 12 month/12,000 mile (19,000 kilometer) warranty for the transmission. The stage II Corvette (with a manual) costs $68,995 on top of the price of a new Grand Sport. The automatic version will set you back $77,995.

Source: Specialty Vehicle Engineering