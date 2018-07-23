The mid-engined Corvette is coming – eventually. We've seen spy photos of the supercar as early as 2016, but new footage leads us to believe that it could arrive in only a few months. The latest prototypes, captured on camera in Colorado, show the upcoming Corvette testing alongside it current ZR1 sibling.

The video, uncovered by CorvetteBlogger, shows two heavily camouflaged prototypes on public roads in Leadville, Colorado. At 10,152-feet of elevation, it's the perfect proving ground for high-altitude testing. The near-four-minute clip shows the supercars briefly – most of their time spent hidden by the ZR1 – but it provides more evidence of the Corvette's imminent arrival.

Last time we saw footage of the mid-engined Corvette was in June. That clip showed the coupe coming to a complete stop before chirping its tires and sprinting off multiple times. That particular prototype appeared to use a naturally aspirated V8 instead of one of its rumored turbocharged powertrains. It's unclear which powertrains are being used in this particular video.

Reports suggest that the mid-engined Corvette will come with three different options. The first will be a 6.2-liter V8 producing around 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). The second will be a version of the biturbo 4.2-liter V8 from the new Cadillac CT6 V-Sport. In that application, it could produce up to 650 hp (485 kW). The final engine option could be a range-topping biturbo 5.5-liter V8 pumping out up to 850 hp (634 kW).

It's still not clear when the new mid-engined Corvette will show up, but rumors point to a 2019 debut with an on-sale date of 2020. If we're lucky, we could see it this January at the Detroit Auto Show. Buyers that still want a Corvette with a V8 in the front can buy one after the 2018 model year; Chevy will reportedly continue production of the current model with a few variations.

Source: Coloradocarsdogsanddrones / YouTube, Via CorvetteBlogger