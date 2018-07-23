Whether you’re shopping for a small, medium or a large SUV, Mercedes has just the right model for you, but you might want to wait a little bit more for the fresh products to come out. Depending on preferences and budget, the entry-level GLA and the flagship GLS will both switch to next gen in 2019, while the GLC facelift and the all-new GLE are bound to arrive by the end of this year. Beyond the usual nameplates in the company’s vast SUV portfolio, the family will grow to include a GLB, the fully electric EQ C, and perhaps even a GLA Coupe.

Here we have Mercedes’ two largest SUVs, the GLE (formerly known as M-Class) and the GLS (the ex-GL model). These have been caught roaming the streets of Germany, and judging by the amount of camouflage, you can easily tell the GLE will be the first to come out since it’s carrying significantly less disguise. Not only that, but Mercedes has already teased its cabin, so an official premiere should be right around the corner.

Seeing the two luxobarges is a good opportunity to compare their headlights, which will be one of the main styling cues that will separate the two. We can’t quite see the GLS’ taillights, but already these appear to be bigger than those of the GLE to better reflect the vehicle’s larger size. Let’s keep in mind the smaller of the two SUVs has already been caught with very little camo, so its exterior design is not exactly the biggest secret in the car industry right now. We will have to wait a bit more for similar spy images of the GLS, but chances are it will follow the same evolutionary route. In both instances, the interior cabins will be all-new compared to those of the outgoing models.

Both will ride on the MRA platform likely to bring a weight loss despite a possible bump in size, specifically a stretch of the wheelbase. One major difference between the two will be a luxurious Maybach version of the GLS set to arrive later in the life cycle if the rumors are accurate. If the Maybach Vision Ultimate Luxury Concept is any indication, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be an opulent SUV with a controversial exterior design.

