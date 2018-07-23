The Porsche GT2 RS is the fastest production vehicle not only around the famous Nurburgring but now also on the Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia, the world’s second longest permanent racing circuit behind the Green Hell with its length of 4.78 miles (7.7 kilometers).

The most powerful 911 of all time recently visited the new track and posted the first production car lap record there. With experienced Australian pilot Warren Luff behind the wheel, the car lapped the 35 corners of The Bend in just 3:24.079 minutes.

“It’s certainly been a highlight in my career – something that I’ll remember for a very long time. It was a privilege to do it in such a special car,” Luff commented after the record attempt.

Located in the small town of Tailem Bend (South Australia), close to the River Murray and roughly one hour’s drive from the city of Adelaide, the Bend Motorsport Park is the result of a massive investment of more than 100 million Australian dollars, or approximately 74 million U.S. dollars at today’s rates.

“The GT2 RS just feels so much more powerful [than the GT3],” Luff added. “I think I got to 161 mph (260 kph) on the straight before I stopped looking down. It’s a mega, mega thing.”

The 911 GT2 RS is also the fastest production car to lap the Nurburgring. While nowhere close to the 919 Evo’s all-time record on the track, the time of 6:47.3 is still quite impressive and some 10 seconds faster than the previous record held by another Porsche, the 918 Spyder.

As a reminder, the car is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, producing 690 horsepower (514 kilowatts), enough for a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.7 seconds. The car also holds the record for the fastest recorded speed by a production car on the ‘Ring - 208.7 mph (336 kph).

