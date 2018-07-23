Approximately three months after unveiling the long-wheelbase A-Class Sedan for China, Mercedes is kicking off the teaser campaign for the regular model bound to be sold globally. The first episode focuses on the aerodynamic efficiency of the sedan, which will have a drag coefficient of only 0.22. If that number sounds familiar, it’s because the first-ever A-Class Sedan will be just as sleek as the CLA in the 180 CDI BlueEfficiency guise – the current record holder.

Wait, isn’t the XL1 the most aerodynamic production car ever made? Yes and no. The ultra-frugal diesel hybrid has a drag coefficient of just 0.19, but we need to take into consideration that Volkswagen built only 250 units. That’s a far cry from making the radically styled two-seater a regular series production car, which the aforementioned CLA is and the A-Class Sedan will be once it will be launched by the end of this year.

It goes without saying that Mercedes had to spend a lot of time in the wind tunnel with the A-Class Sedan to achieve that number. For example, the front and rear wheel spoilers were tweaked to channel the air around the wheels, which themselves were aerodynamically optimized and even the tires had to be purpose-built. In some countries, the car will be available with an optional two-part shutter system located behind the radiator grille to lower the amount of airflow going through the engine bay.

To make the sedan as sleek as possible, Mercedes came up with a new sealing concept – like the sealing of the area around the headlights – and created an almost complete paneling of the car’s underbody. The A-Class Sedan was engineered in Sindelfingen, Germany where the company has a wind tunnel. It will be built nearby at the Rastatt factory located at a little over 50 miles away, but also in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

It will inherit the 2729-millimeter (107.4-inch) wheelbase of the hatchback, as well as the engines, safety kit, and technology. Mercedes promises the U.S.-bound A-Class Sedan will boast best-in-class rear headroom and will make use of the firm’s new MBUX infotainment system as seen in the five-door model.

Expect an official reveal to take place in the weeks to come.

Source: Mercedes-Benz