Unlike the Alieno Arcanum – an all-electric hypercar that should become the fastest vehicle on the planet, but still exists only in Photoshop, the W Motors Fenyr SuperSport is an actual, road-legal supercar. It’s the first-ever such a machine designed and engineered entirely in Dubai and is currently one of the most exotic vehicles money can buy.

So far, we’ve seen the Fenyr SuperSport only in official press photos and static videos, but there’s finally a video with the car on the road. It comes from the folks over at JWW on YouTube and allows us to hear the amazing sound of the biturbo engine under the hood.

Yes, you read that right. The Fenyr SuperSport is one of the few modern turbocharged cars that actually sound awesome. That’s possible thanks to the RUF-engineered flat-six 4.0-liter engine, which uses a pair of turbochargers and generates 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts) at 7,100 rpm and a peak torque of 885 pound-feet (1,200 Newton-meters) available from 4,000 rpm.

In the video you can also see how quick the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is. It’s comes from Porsche, but has been optimized for the needs of the Fenyr SuperSport by the specialists at RUF. In a combination with a limited slip differential and the aforementioned six-cylinder boxer, the setup provides a remarkable acceleration from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in less than 2.7 seconds. Top speed is more than 249 mph (400 kph).

According to W Motors, the company behind the Fenyr Supersport, only 25 examples of the ultra-rare supercar will be manufactured. The price of each is about £1.4 million, or approximately $1.85 million at the current exchange rates. Still, it’s a significantly cheaper option than W Motors’ first model, the Lykan HyperSport, which was priced at $3.4 million.

Source: JWW on YouTube