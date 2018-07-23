Mercedes’ compact car lineup is about to blossom to include a greater variety of models, such as a first-ever A-Class Sedan and yet another crossover, the GLB. The former won’t spell the end of the stylish CLA as the company with the three-pointed star believes the two models can peacefully coexist by catering different tastes. The new arrival will act as Mercedes’ entry point into the sedan family while the CLA is expected to become a bit more sophisticated by drawing inspiration from its bigger brother, the CLS.

Spy shots have shown the differences between the two cars will be quite obvious, with the A-Class to look like a typical sedan, while the CLA will be doing its best mini-CLS impression. Here we have what Mercedes likes to call a “four-door coupe,” getting ready for the next generation by undergoing final testing at the Nurburgring.

Several prototypes have been spotted, and it’s fairly easy to observe these were of different trim levels. For example, the test vehicle with the license plate ending in “175” was an upscale version with swanky full-LED headlights and taillights whereas the “174” car was a lesser trim with old-school halogen lights. There was also a third car, with the plate ending in “29”, which appears to be an intermediate version with LEDs for some of the functions.

We will have to wait a while for the camo to come off as Mercedes is currently busy with preparing the world premiere of the A-Class Sedan. The long-wheelbase model was revealed for China a few months ago, and now the standard car is probably on the verge of being introduced. Its sleeker counterpart, the new CLA, will probably land at some point in 2019 as a 2020MY.

When it will eventually arrive, the new CLA will borrow most of the oily bits, technology, and also a good chunk of the interior cabin from the A-Class hatchback, which as we all know won’t be heading stateside where the sedan will serve as Mercedes’ entry-level car by slotting underneath the CLA.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube