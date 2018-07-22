At the beginning of November 2017, Audi said that it would introduce a new model once every three weeks in 2018. Doing the math, it means the agenda for this year is to come out with a total of about 17 vehicles. That is why it feels like the folks from Ingolstadt are coming out with a facelift, a next-gen car or a first-ever model on a regular basis in a bid to massively freshen up the portfolio and better fight Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

After recently seeing the Q8 flagship SUV, the entry-level A1 Sportback, and the mildly updated TT, time has almost come to check out the second-gen Q3. But first, Audi has dropped a teaser imagine showing a little bit of the posh crossover’s metal ahead of a world reveal slated to take place on Wednesday, July 25.

With so many spy shots and a recent rendering, the short video comes to reconfirm the revamped Q3 will adopt the brand’s new styling language for the SUV family. While it won’t be a major departure compared to the outgoing model, the former entry-level Audi SUV (the Q2 has taken its place at the bottom of the food chain), the next-gen model does appear to look more modern.

Volkswagen’s premium brand is keeping the interior mostly a secret for the time being, but the cat is pretty much out of the bag considering our spies photographed the cabin of a prototype a few months ago, as seen below:

Other sets of spy shots have shown work is already well under way at the hotter SQ3 and RS Q3 versions, with the former to arrive in 2019 while the latter will debut most likely in 2020. Meanwhile, the regular Q3 should go on sale before the year’s end. It will make the switch to the MQB platform set to bring a weight loss, even though we have a feeling the crossover will be a little bit bigger to distance itself from the Q2. Engines will include the usual suspects, a 1.5-liter TSI and a 2.0 TDI in various states of tune. Further down the line, there should also be a plug-in hybrid with a rumored electric range of 31 miles (50 kilometers).

Don't be too surprised if between now and Wednesday, Audi will drop more teasers with its revamped BMW X1 competitor.

Video: Audi