Swedish hypercar-maker Koenigsegg has a reputation to make extremely fast and equally rare cars breaks the 1,000-horsepower barrier of being awesome. One of its greatest creations is the Regera, a super-limited-production plugin hybrid hypercar that was launched back in 2015 in Geneva.

Aside from its scarce production of just 80 units worldwide, what makes the Regera really, really special is the power plant that resides inside the car – a total of 1,800 hp coming from the biturbo 5.0L V8 and three motors mounted directly above the drivetrain and on each rear wheels.

Now, with that amount of power available on tap, can you imagine how fun it is to drive the Regera, more so, at the Goodwood Festival of Sound? Well, there’s this video of an extremely lucky guy that have driven the hypercar in the famous hill climb.

You can see in the video the carbon fiber construction of the Regera, which is something that this hypercar is known for. The green livery suits the car well, as if telling the viewers to go ahead, sit in the cockpit, and drive this hypercar at its limits.

Another thing that the Regera is known for is the Koenigsegg Direct Drive System (KDD), which, in an effort to simplify things, means that the car has a single-speed fixed-gear transmission with a 2,73:1 ratio. So, what does that mean, really? Well, that means the 1,500 pound-feet of torque is always available on tap, and that’s what Mr JWW experienced in his video.

Evidently, he was pretty pumped-up with his hill climb with the Regera. Apart from that, he also had the chance to have a little chit-chat with Mr. Koenigsegg himself, just in case you weren’t able to reach that part of the video. Now, ultra-rare $2-million hypercar, extremely fast, driven at Goodwood, and a conversation with Mr. Koenigsegg – we can’t say we’re not envy.

Source: Mr JWW via Youtube