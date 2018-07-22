Dubai Dealer Has $45 Million Worth Of High-End Cars

When you think about luxury cars, the first places that pops into your head are mostly western countries. However, Dubai is a middle eastern nation that shouldn’t be overlooked. With a country that has sports cars as police vehicles, it sure is a Mecca for car enthusiasts – not to mention very cheap fuel prices that makes owning a V12-powered car like having a subcompact car when talking about fuel costs.

With all the beautiful cars rolling off the streets of Dubai, there’s a specific dealer in there that specializes in selling sports and luxury vehicles. That dealer is Deals on Wheels, and the cars in its showroom amounts to a whopping $45-million.

In the walk-through/interview video above, Deals on Wheels’ owner Mohamed Redha Abdullah talks about his dream of becoming the biggest supercar dealer in the world. Well, with the amount-worth of the cars in his showroom, he’s not too far from making that dream a reality.

Deals on Wheels has more than 100 supercars and sports cars on sale, which include brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, and Aston Martin, among others. According to Mohamed, the $45-million worth of cars include a Porsche 918 that sells for $1.4-million; a Ferrari Enzo with a $1.9-million price tag; and a McLaren P1 worth $1.7-million. However, these cars are nothing compared to the Ferrari LaFerrari that they sold for a jaw-dropping $3-million. Wow.

Mohamed said he considers the cars in his showroom as his personal collection. He drives them, too, and that’s where he gets the satisfaction. Well, if we were in his place, that certainly is a fulfilling thing to do.

So, if you’re ever in Dubai, and you have extra millions to spare, don’t forget to drop by Deals on Wheels. Mohamed’s got the ride that you’re looking for.

Source: Barcroft Cars via Youtube