There are a lot of Lamborghini replicas that circulate online, and with the brand’s asking price for its cars, it’s understandable as long as it’s declared. Once we saw an Aventador in India that was built on top of a Honda Accord coupe. It was uncanny…or not. It was an obvious fake, but the amount of hard work put into creating its body was tremendous, we figured.

Craigslist is one to look at as well if you’re into replicas, and just months ago, we saw an Aventador Roadster that was previously a 2004 Pontiac GTO. It was a disaster, though, and its proportions betrayed itself.

Now, Canadian Craigslist has its own contender for the world’s best Lamborghini replica but this time, it’s the iconic Diablo – the supercar that ruled the ‘90s and the very first production Lamborghini that attained a top speed in excess of 200 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).

While the knock-off version for sale here is miles away from having that performance claim, its exterior made us feel uneasy as the similarities with the real Diablo is truly uncanny; well, at least in photos. I don’t want to get ahead of myself.

Of course, like most replicas, the Diablo knock-off is a mishmash of parts from different cars that would put a smile on Dr. Frankenstein’s face. Though the other brands weren’t named, the ad said that the brakes were from Chevy Corvette, as well as the 300-horsepower V8 engine it carries. Its transmission was a Porsche G50 five-speed manual transmission from the 911.

The Diablo replica is really tempting if you’re into these types of cars, except for one thing – the seller is asking for CAD 79,999 (around $60,800). Though the ad explicitly tells you that the car being sold is a replica, we reckon that 60 grand for a knock-off is a bit too much.

But that’s just us. If you are interested, the car is still on sale. Feel free to drop the seller an inquiry. He’s not up for low ball offers, though.

