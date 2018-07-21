Something to remind you of how old you are.

Would you believe that the first Mario Kart gaming series was released by Nintendo almost 26 years ago? Now, if that statement makes you feel old, we feel you and that’s fine. Don’t be too embarrassed. Let this be our little secret.

With that said, this game could probably be one of the oldest racing games, which made its debut in the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) as Super Mario Kart. With a game old that’s enough to buy its own beer, it’s safe to say that a lot of people had played it at least once in their lifetime, making it among the most recognizable game titles in the world.

Here are other cool Hot Wheels stuff:

Ride On A Hot Wheels Car Through A Two-Story, Yard-Filling Track
Hot Wheels 2018 Chevy Camaro Brings Childhood Dreams To Life

We know there’s a lot of nostalgia going on with you right now, just like us, so this news would probably of your interest. Mattel will launch the Mario Kart-themed Hot Wheels next year. Yes, the toymaker confirmed with Mashable that it will officially offer its new line of toy cars by the summer of 2019.

The licensed toy cars are showcased at both Mattel and Nintendo booths at San Diego Comic-Con, happening from July 18-22. The confirmed characters to be made as Hot Wheels are Rosalina (Super Mario Galaxy), Wario (Super Mario Land 2), Toad (Super Mario Bros.), Luigi (Mario Bros.), Bowser (Super Mario Bros.), Princess Peach (Super Mario Bros.), and of course, Super Mario himself. This lineup looks good, but we think it would really be nice to have the Koopalings added, too.

The Mario Kart Hot Wheels will look like the cars in the hit Nintendo Switch title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which Hot Wheels also plans to release tracks based on the gaming series. Variety mentioned that the toy cars will be sold at $4.99 a piece. Which one would you get first?

Source: Mashable via Variety

