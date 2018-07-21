The super-luxury SUV is in Manchester for a special display.
Rolls-Royce is making a return to its spiritual home by showcasing the new Cullinan in Manchester.
The northern city was where Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce first met in 1904, in the Midland Hotel, where the now-iconic company was formed.
The company's new SUV, or high-sided vehicle as Rolls-Royce insist, is being displayed in Manchester Central – an exhibition center formerly known as the GMex that is situated opposite that famous Midland Hotel. The public is even be invited to take a look at the new car between 11 AM and 8 PM today.
Rolls-Royce has enjoyed a period of growth in the north of England, helped in part by the opening of a new showroom facility in Wilmslow, Cheshire.
"Today, the North of England is a powerhouse UK market for Rolls-Royce and the Wilmslow showroom is among our top 10 performing outlets globally," said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös. " To present Cullinan here is symbolic of our belief in the strength of this market and our founders’ guiding principle of creating the best cars in the world for patrons of true luxury."
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional Director, Julian Jenkins, added: "Our dealer partner, Sytner, has invested significantly in a new, bespoke 18,000 square feet facility to enhance the marque’s presence in this growing region."
"New products like Cullinan and Phantom, ever expanding Bespoke personalization offerings and sustained growth in the area as an entrepreneurial hot spot continue to drive demand," he said. "With the experienced team at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Manchester, this new facility is the perfect place from which to serve both our new and existing customers."
Source: Rolls-Royce
Cullinan will be presented within the halls of Manchester Central, opposite the Midland Hotel and joined by a portfolio of Bespoke Rolls-Royce cars including the brand's flagship, Phantom, as well as Ghost, Wraith and Dawn. Following an exclusive evening gathering at the marque's new bespoke Wilmslow showroom, the public is invited to experience this remarkable motor car between 11am and 8pm on Thursday 19 July until Saturday 21 July.
