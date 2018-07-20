A little chrome never hurt.
Last month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles laid out a roadmap for several of its brands through 2022. While Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati, and Ram all got plans for new and refreshed products, Fiat was absent – as was Dodge and Chrysler. However, that didn’t mean the brands are death row. Car sales are falling, but Fiat is still chugging away. The brand is offering new chrome appearance packages for its 2018 500X and 500L that adds some blinged-out accessories for little cost.
For the 500L, the Chrome Appearance Group adds chrome accents to the front fascia, rear-reflector chrome bezels, and body-side molding chrome accents. The package also adds 17-inch aluminum wheels with black accents and fog lights. The package is available in seven exterior colors – graphite metallic, black, white, red, grey metallic, and two shades blue. It’s only available on the Pop trim model, which starts at $20,995, excluding additional charges. The package costs $495.
The package for the 500X is slightly different. Called the Sating Chrome Appearance Group, the package adds several satin chrome accents on the door handles, exterior mirrors, body-side molding, fog light bezels, front fascia, front and rear badging, roof rails, taillight bezels, and liftgate handle. Also added are fog and cornering lights, automatic headlights, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. The package is available for all 2018 500X exterior colors.
The Satin Chrome Appearance Group costs $395 for the all-wheel-drive model and $695 for the front-wheel-drive model. The package is only available on the Pop trim level, which starts at $19,995 for FWD and $23,890 for AWD.
These packages don’t substantially change the look of the 500X or 500L all that much. However, the subtle changes are enough to make the two stand out from other Fiat vehicles on the road. The design of both hasn’t changed since they were introduced several years ago. These appearance packages give customers the option to spruce up their ride without dropping thousands of dollars.
Both are available now at Fiat dealerships.
Source: Fiat
2018 Fiat 500X, 500L Chrome Packages
FIAT Brand Announces New Chrome Appearance Groups for Fiat 500L and 500X Models
July 18, 2018, Auburn Hills, Mich. - The FIAT brand today announced two new Chrome Appearance Groups for its 2018 Fiat 500L and 500X models.
“The Fiat 500X offers all-wheel-drive confidence, five-passenger seating and best-in-class standard torque,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Fiat 500L is powered by a MultiAir Turbo engine and features a spacious, flexible interior with a nearly 360-degree view. Our new Chrome Appearance Groups give each of these Italian-designed, fun-to-drive vehicles a sleek, refined, custom look.”
Both the Fiat 500L Chrome Appearance Group and Fiat 500X Satin Appearance Groups are available in FIAT studios now.
Fiat 500L Chrome Appearance Group
Based on the Fiat 500L Pop model, the 2018 Fiat 500L Chrome Appearance Group adds premium exterior features, including front-fascia chrome accents, rear-reflector chrome bezels, body-side molding chrome accents, fog lamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels with black pockets.
The 2018 Fiat 500L Chrome Appearance Group may be ordered on any one of seven exterior colors: Grigio Chiaro (graphite metallic), Nero (black), Bianco (white), Rosso (red), Grigio Scuro (grey metallic), Blue Tornado and Blue Denim.
The 2018 Fiat 500L Chrome Appearance Group is available for $495 U.S. MSRP on Pop models, which start at $20,995 MSRP.
Fiat 500X Satin Chrome Appearance Group
Available on the Fiat 500X Pop model in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, the Satin Chrome Appearance Group further expands customization options for consumers. The group adds satin chrome accents on exterior mirrors, door handles, body-side molding, fog lamp bezels, front fascia, front and rear badges, liftgate handle, tail lamp bezels and satin silver roof rails. It also includes fog and cornering lamps, automatic headlamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels (front-wheel drive only).
The 2018 Fiat 500X Satin Chrome Appearance Group is available with all 2018 Fiat 500X exterior colors.
The Satin Chrome Appearance Group is available for $395 on all-wheel-drive models or $695 on front-wheel-drive models, which start at $23,890 MSRP and $19,995, respectively, excluding destination.