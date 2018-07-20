Last week we got a preview of Mil-Spec Automotive’s latest take on the first-generation HumVee. The company entered the scene with its H1 Launch Edition back in May, and it seems things are looking up because the second vehicle – the first customer-delivered example – is done. And boy does it look cool.

MSA says the H1 is a bespoke creation built for a specific customer and outfitted per that customer’s request. The crux of that work comes in the form of a specially built air-ride suspension system that endowed the SUV with seven inches of adjustable suspension travel. As such, 002 can ride low or high depending on the needs of the driver, and MSA also says it adds a new level of comfort to the notoriously rough-riding Hummer.

In addition, the customer requested air-ride seats to further dampen the forces from underneath. Those seats are also graced with heating/cooling systems and massaging functions, so this could well be the most comfortable H1 ever. Mil-Spec isn’t clear if all seats get the special treatment or just the front pair, but it’s certainly a level of luxury nobody would expect in this black bruiser.

Speaking of which, the customer wanted black – lots of black. The slant-back top was given a matte Kevlar texture, and the interior is of course awash with black leather. Hardware received a black powdercoat treatment, and of course the exterior is as black a Johnny Cash’s closet.

MSA doesn’t talk about the powertrain, save for proprietary suspension bits to accommodate the air ride setup. The company’s launch vehicle featured a Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 making 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and a full 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque. With 002 being described as a follow-up to the launch vehicle, we’ll assume it has the same motivation underneath. In other words, it should have plenty of bite to go with its sinister style.

If you should desire something similar for your garage, Mil-Spec will build this very truck for anyone who asks, and has $290,837 for the effort.

Source: Mil-Spec Automotive