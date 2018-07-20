Sure, you can buy a used BMW M2. But why settle for the less-powerful option when you can pick up the new Competition model? The 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) coupe borrows the biturbo inline-six from the M3 and M4 and comes paired to a standard six-speed manual gearbox. You can pick one up for as little as $58,900 – but with options on the online configurator, things start to get pricey.

The first optional feature is the exterior paint job. The M2 Competition comes standard with an Alpine White paint job but offers four optional colors: Black Sapphire, Long Beach Blue, Hockenheim Silver, and the Sunset Orange pictured here. Two wheels options are offered – either 19-inch forged black units or 19-inch silver units with black inserts. But can be had at no extra cost.

In the cabin, black Dakota leather comes standard with either blue or orange stitching. Black high-gloss trim with chrome accents and carbon fiber are both available at no extra cost. In terms of packaging, the $1,200 Executive Package adds features like wireless charging and a WiFi hotspot, speed limit info, adaptive full LED headlights, and automatic high beams.

There aren't a ton of available options, but the ones BMW does offer are pricey. A moonroof is $1,050, the M Driver's Package – which includes a one-day high-performance driving class with an instructor – and another $2,500, and the seven-speed double-clutch transmission is a whopping $2,900. BMW M logo valve stem caps, or BMW roundel valve stem caps, add another $20 onto the final asking price.

With every option box ticked, the BMW M2 Competition tops out at $67,120 (including $995 for destination).

