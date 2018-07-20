When Mark Wahlberg gets too old for running from alien robots or saving the world, he has a second career to fall back on. The actor has partnered with Detroit-area franchise owner Jay Feldman for a Chevrolet dealership in Columbus, Ohio, of all places.

The new showroom – Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet – will take the place of Bobby Layman Chevrolet. The dealer's website already bears the actor's name and face prominently, with the promise of having "central Ohio's largest inventory of new Chevrolets."

"I am continuously looking for ways to innovate my brand and engage in businesses I am passionate about," Wahlberg said in a statement. "I love cars and the chance to work with an experienced, proven dealer-operator like Jay and represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet inspired me to get involved."

This isn't the first outside business venture for Wahlberg, though. His burger chain Wahlburgers has locations around the country – from Orlando, Florida to Palo Alto, California – and even Toronto, Canada, and the U.K. The Ohio Chevy dealer will borrow the same signature "W" logo that adorns all of Wahlberg's burger chains.

But this won't be the only Chevy dealer with Wahlberg's name. Feldman has confirmed that the duo is already on the search for a second location, but it's unclear if they plan to stay in Ohio or extend to other regions of the country. "The Wahlberg brand is all about America," said Feldman. "Joining forces to sell and service Chevrolets with the magnetic draw of the Mark Wahlberg name allows us to do something special for the state of Ohio and the greater Columbus area."

Source: The Detroit News