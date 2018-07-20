The firm also adds new 21-inch forged wheels that look great.
Deliveries of the BMW i8 Roadster are just beginning, and if buyers want to give their new hybrid sports car a meaner look then AC Schnitzer is ready to accommodate them. The firm has launched a new line of accessories for the model that includes a bodykit. lightweight wheels, and suspension setup.
AC Schnitzer parts overhaul the i8 Roadster's exterior with carbon fiber enhancements. The revised front features a kidney grille covers, in addition to a new fascia with prominent vertical splitters, corner fins, and canards. At the side, owners can add sill extensions, mirror caps, and door pull covers. A rear diffuser is also among the available parts, and buyers can pick a new rear wing, too.
Inside, AC Schnitzer has a few trim pieces that dress up the cabin. Aluminum pieces cover the pedals, footrest, and iDrive controller. There are also available velour floor mats.
The tuning company also offers a set of five-spoke forged wheels that are available in a two-tone or anthracite finish. They measure 8.5-inches wide in front and 9.5 inches at the rear, and they have a 21-inch diameter at both ends. The larger pieces weigh 9 pounds 11 ounces (4.4 kilograms) less than BMW's stock 20-inch Turbine design wheels. However, there's absolutely no difference when you factor in their weight with the tires on them. The AC Schnitzer parts' larger contact patch should yield more grip, though.
AC Schnitzer also has a revised spring kit for the i8 Roadster. The new pieces up lower the ride height by between 0.8 inches and 1 inch (20 - 25 millimeters) at the front and rear, versus the standard setup.
The tuner's upgrades don't address the i8 Roadster's powertrain. The hybrid layout still produces a combined 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts), and it can accelerate to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.4 seconds. BMW limits the top speed to 155 mph (249 kph).
BMW i8 Roadster by AC Schnitzer
AC Schnitzer is certified to DIN EN ISO 9001:2008
Overview for Press Release No. 09/2018
i8 (I15) by AC Schnitzer
Basic car: BMW i8 Roadster (I15)
Suspension: AC Schnitzer spring kit,
lowering: front approx. 20 - 25 mm / rear: approx. 20 - 25 mm
compared to the standard suspension
Aerodynamics: AC Schnitzer front grille for BMW kidney
(also as hot climate version)
AC Schnitzer carbon front spoiler elements
AC Schnitzer carbon middle front spoiler
AC Schnitzer carbon front side wings
AC Schnitzer carbon mirror cover
AC Schnitzer carbon air outlet front
AC Schnitzer carbon door handle panels
AC Schnitzer carbon air outlet rear
AC Schnitzer carbon “Racing” rear wing
AC Schnitzer carbon side skirts, left - right
AC Schnitzer emblems 160 mm, left - right
Interior: AC Schnitzer aluminum pedals
AC Schnitzer aluminum footrest
AC Schnitzer aluminum cover Black Line for iDrive controller
AC Schnitzer velours floor mats
Wheel/Tyre sets: AC1 Lightweight Forged Wheels BiColor or Anthracite
optional: painting in any colour
front 8.5J x 21“ with tyres 245/35 R 21
rear 9.5J x 21“ with tyres 285/30 R 21
Axle Weight Wheel Weight Wheel
incl. Tyre
front 9.5 kg 21.0 kg
rear 10.5 kg 23.5 kg
Difference in weight vs. BMW Turbine 625 in 20 inch
Axle Weight Wheel Weight Wheel
incl. Tyre
front 10.9 kg 21.5 kg
rear 11.3 kg 23.0 kg
4 wheels compared to each other = -4.4 kg
Wheel/Tyre set compared to each other = identical weight
Significantly improved transverse dynamics without any compromise in weight