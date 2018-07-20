Saleen makes its return to the tuned pickup market with the launch of the Sportruck XR. The live unveiling isn't until 7:00 PM Eastern on Friday, July 20, but the company already spills the beans about what to expect mechanically from this high-performance, off-road hauler. It'll also be on display during the weekend at the 38th Annual Mustang Roundup in Bellevue, Washington.

Based on the Ford F-150, Saleen intends to offer both naturally aspirated and supercharged versions of the truck, and top variants would pack over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). The upgraded mechanical parts aren't yet clear, but the company would contribute parts like a tuned exhaust and high-performance filters.

To handle rough terrain, Saleen would also overhaul the suspension. For example, there are 2.5-inch coilovers at the front and rear. The Black Label edition would also benefit from new upper and lower control arms from Racecraft, 12-inch travel front shocks, 14-inch travel rear shocks, frame gussets, and upgraded bump stops.

Saleen also upgrades the pickup's stopping ability. The standard version of the Sportruck XR has 13.8-inch vented front rotors with two-piston calipers and matching 13.8-inch stoppers at the back with single-piston calipers. Customers can also upgrade to 14-inch front rotors with six-piston calipers. Seven caliper colors are available, too.

The tuner's teaser sketches don't provide a very good look at the truck, but Saleen installs quite a few new pieces. For example, there are new front and rear bumpers, a revised grille, body-color fender flares, and sidesteps. The truck rides on 17x8.5-inch six-spoke wheels at the front and back. General Tire Grabber X3 rubber covers them. Inside, the Saleen logo appears on the headrests and floor mats. The pickup also has white gauge backgrounds.

Saleen doesn't yet reveal how much the Sportruck XR costs or when customer deliveries start. These details might come during tonight's livestream, though.

Source: Saleen via Facebook