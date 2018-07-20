It also has an upgraded suspension with available parts like shocks with 12 inches of travel up front and 14 inches in the rear.
Saleen makes its return to the tuned pickup market with the launch of the Sportruck XR. The live unveiling isn't until 7:00 PM Eastern on Friday, July 20, but the company already spills the beans about what to expect mechanically from this high-performance, off-road hauler. It'll also be on display during the weekend at the 38th Annual Mustang Roundup in Bellevue, Washington.
Based on the Ford F-150, Saleen intends to offer both naturally aspirated and supercharged versions of the truck, and top variants would pack over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). The upgraded mechanical parts aren't yet clear, but the company would contribute parts like a tuned exhaust and high-performance filters.
To handle rough terrain, Saleen would also overhaul the suspension. For example, there are 2.5-inch coilovers at the front and rear. The Black Label edition would also benefit from new upper and lower control arms from Racecraft, 12-inch travel front shocks, 14-inch travel rear shocks, frame gussets, and upgraded bump stops.
Saleen also upgrades the pickup's stopping ability. The standard version of the Sportruck XR has 13.8-inch vented front rotors with two-piston calipers and matching 13.8-inch stoppers at the back with single-piston calipers. Customers can also upgrade to 14-inch front rotors with six-piston calipers. Seven caliper colors are available, too.
The tuner's teaser sketches don't provide a very good look at the truck, but Saleen installs quite a few new pieces. For example, there are new front and rear bumpers, a revised grille, body-color fender flares, and sidesteps. The truck rides on 17x8.5-inch six-spoke wheels at the front and back. General Tire Grabber X3 rubber covers them. Inside, the Saleen logo appears on the headrests and floor mats. The pickup also has white gauge backgrounds.
Saleen doesn't yet reveal how much the Sportruck XR costs or when customer deliveries start. These details might come during tonight's livestream, though.
SALEEN UNVEILS LIVE ON THE SALEEN FACEBOOK SITE
SALEEN OFF-ROAD SPORTRUCK XR ADDED TO PERFORMANCE LINE
CORONA, CA, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saleen Automotive introduces its latest innovative performance vehicle to their truck line—the Saleen Sportruck XR. This new, off-road Saleen Sportruck XR will debut at 7 pm tonight, Friday, July 20th at Harris Ford Lincoln, 20006 64th Avenue W, Lynnwood, WA. Also, visit the Saleen display and view the Saleen Sportruck XR throughout the weekend at the 38th Annual Mustang Roundup held by Mustang Northwest in Bellevue, WA.
Steve Saleen’s legendary racing history includes driving in and winning more races than any other driver in the SCCA PRO Truck Series.
“Continually adding to our lineup of performance vehicles is paramount to Saleen Automotive,” said Saleen CEO Steve Saleen. “We are introducing an off-road truck to our high-performance vehicles lineup with the Sportruck XR,” he continued. “Furthering our Saleen Automotive’s commitment to continued growth in the performance car and truck markets, we are proud to debut our Saleen Sportruck XR,” stated Saleen Automotive President Amy Boylan.
Standard Signature Saleen Series Powertrain includes a naturally aspirated and super charged version, with 700+HP, Saleen tuned exhaust with High-Performance Filters.
Steve Saleen wanted to build the best off-road Saleen Sportruck XR so he called on and collaborated with Greg Foutz. The XR’s suspension has front 2.5 coil-over shocks to level out the front with the rear, and rear 2.5 Smooth Series shocks. The Black Label edition utilizes upper and lower Racecraft control arms, Spindle and specially made for Saleen by Fox, tuned front shocks with by-pass for 12-inches and custom rear by-pass shocks for 14-inches of travel. This XR also includes Saleen rear leaf springs and Saleen bump stop with frame gusset.
Stopping is handled with Saleen’s Signature brakes standard on all versions in 13.8 -inch ABS vented front rotors with 2-piston calipers on fronts and 13.8 ABS vented rear rotors with 1-piston calipers on the rear. Optional are Saleen COLORLAB™ painted brake calipers, and either13.6-inch or 14-inch ABS slotted front rotors with 6-piston calipers.
Exterior enhancements include Saleen-designed front and rear bumpers, body-color wheel flares, and Saleen Grille, sidesteps, tailgate panel and power hood. The Sportruck XR comes with six-spoke alloy wheels 17x8.5 front and rear, shod with General Tire Grabber X3 33x12.7-17 front and rear. Options include 17 x 8-inch front and rear wheels in either Chrome or Carbonite. Also included are the Saleen windshield banner, Saleen door chevron stripes, Saleen 30th Championship wreath, and Saleen serialized front bumper numbers
The interior boasts Saleen embroidered headrests, (full leather on Black Label editions) signature Saleen white face gauges, Saleen badging, Saleen embroidered floor mats, and dash plaque with Saleen model and serialized VIN.
Saleen wishes to thank the following sponsors: General Tire, Method Wheels, Edelbrock, Fox Shocks, Cover King and ALCON Brakes, with a special thanks to Addictive Desert Designs!
