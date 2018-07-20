The last time we watched a Ford Mustang / Chevrolet Camaro quarter-mile showdown, the Bowtie outgunned the Blue Oval. The contenders in that match were two 2018 models and if we’re honest, there was a serious power disparity – namely the Camaro ZL1’s 650-horsepower (485-kilowatt) supercharged V8 versus the naturally aspirated 526 hp (392 kW) mill in the Shelby GT350. This time around we have another ZL1 but the competition is a supercharged Shelby GT500. Time for Ford to get some payback, right?

Before all you Mustang fans get cocky at the thought of a Shelby slaughter, take a close look at the car in this clip. Keen observers will notice the grille and lower intake are not from the 2013-2014 Shelby, but 2012 and prior. In fact, the owner of the Mustang posted in the comments of this video, and jumping to his YouTube page we see it's indeed a 2011 model. That means we aren’t dealing with a 662-hp (494 kW) Shelby, but the 550-hp (410 kW) version. We don’t know what kind of power modifications it has, but it’s said to have 4:10 gears so that will definitely help the Shelby scoot down the track.

Armed with this new information, how do you think this eternal Ford-versus-Chevy battle will go down? In theory the Mustang is giving up 100 horsepower to the Camaro, but it’s getting to the ground though a better gear ratio. The Mustang driver is also shifting cogs by hand with a six-speed manual gearbox, which traditionally saps less of the engine’s power than an automatic. That also means there’s more room for driver error, should the Shelby driver miss a shift.

This time around we’ll leave the dramatic conclusion to the video, but we will say this: The Mustang driver doesn’t miss a shift, and it’s a damn close finish.

Source: Wheels via YouTube